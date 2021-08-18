A nasty wave of storms forced a brief postponement of the Bay boys soccer team’s Aug. 13 season opener at home against St. Edward.
When the game was continued late the next morning, the teams battled to a 1-1 tie on the Rockets’ turf.
Ethan Jacobs got the Rockets on the board, 1-0 early in the first half. The Eagles responded with a goal with 15:45 left in the half. It was a stalemate the rest of the way.
The Rockets (1-1), the top-ranked team in Division II last season, are coming off a 15-2 campaign that ended somewhat prematurely with an unexpected 1-0 loss at home to Warren Howland in a regional semifinal on Nov. 4. The Eagles finished 8-6-3 last fall, bowing out in a Division I district final at Medina, 6-0.
Bay will dip into Great Lakes Conference play when it hosts Parma on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. The Eagles will travel to Shaker Heights on Saturday for a 4 p.m. start.
Elsewhere in the Westshore area, a pair of Heaven Vanzant goals in the second half and 10 saves from freshman goalie Aubrie Stafford helped the Brookside girls team tie host Sandusky, 2-2, in the teams’ rain-soaked season opener on Aug. 13.
Eagle golfers back at it
The defending Southwestern Conference champion Avon boys golf team got its season off to a strong start on Aug. 10, winning the Keystone Invitational at Grey Hawk Golf Club in LaGrange.
The Eagles shot 311 to best a 24-team field. Tyler Christy and Hunter McCourt each shot a 76 to tie for fourth place, and Nolan King carded a 78 to give the team three golfers in the 70s. Brenton Dill added an 81.
Making up the rest of the tournament field were Strongsville (315), Keystone (322), Avon Lake (323), Amherst (324), Midview and Cloverleaf (326), Olmsted Falls (327), North Ridgeville (330), North Royalton (335), Bay (336), Huron (349), Independence (351), Buckeye (355), Ravenna (362), Vermilion (368), Elyria (396), Lutheran West (400), Elyria Catholic (402), Open Door (411), Wellington (413), Western Reserve Academy (432) and Lakewood (441).
North Royalton’s David Swab shot a 72 to earn medalist honors. North Ridgeville’s Ben Lampe shot a 77 to tie for 10th place.
Mease moves to college ranks
After eight seasons spent as the head coach of North Ridgeville’s varsity softball team, Mike Mease is making a move up to the college ranks.
On Aug. 13, Lourdes University in Sylvania announced that Mease was coming aboard as an assistant coach.
The past eight seasons at North Ridgeville were defined by marked improvement, especially this past spring. The Rangers won 24 games and advanced to a Division I regional final for the first time in school history.
Balla to lead Longhorns
On Aug. 11, Lutheran West High School announced that Thomas Balla was selected to coach the baseball team and serve as its program director.
Balla has coached at the school for the past four years as both the head junior varsity basketball coach and an assistant on the varsity baseball staff. He currently teaches at the school in the Humanities Department, specializing in world history and psychology.
Prior teaching and coaching stops for Balla include Notre Dame Cathedral Latin and Gahanna Lincoln in Columbus.
As a player at Canton Glen Oak, he was named the 2008 Pitcher of the Year. He played club baseball for four years at Ohio State University.
In the spring, the Longhorns compiled a 15-7 record.
OHSAA releases state tourney venues
During its Aug. 9 board meeting, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced updates to its slate of state tournament venues for the 2021-22 school year.
“We are very excited to announce these state tournament venues because of the experience they will give our student-athletes, schools and communities,” OHSAA Executive Director sDoug Ute said in a release. “We would like to thank all those who operate these venues and have an important part in these partnerships and support of high school sports in Ohio.”
One major return to normal is the individual state wrestling tournament, which will take place at Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center this March. Last season, the state tournament was broken up into three host sites in Columbus, each hosting a single division. The OHSAA agreed to a three-year deal for use of the venue, with an option for a two-year extension. The tournament will begin on March 11, 2022, and conclude on March 13.
Another major return is the state volleyball tournament, which will head back to Wright State University’s Nutter Center this fall.
Other confirmed venues include:
Golf – Ohio State University Golf Club and NorthStar Golf Club
Girls tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason
Field hockey – Thomas Worthington High School in Columbus
Cross country – Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Columbus
Football – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton
Swimming and diving – Branin Natatorium in Canton
Gymnastics – Hilliard Bradley High School in Columbus
Bowling – Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
Ice hockey – Nationwide Arena in Columbus
Basketball – University of Dayton Arena
Boys tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason
Softball – Firestone Stadium in Akron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.