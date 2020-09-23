League dominance continued for the Rocky River Pirates girls golf team last week.
At the Grey Hawk Golf Club on Sept. 16, the Pirates shot a team 421 to run away with a fifth-consecutive Lake Erie Girls Golf Association championship. In the process they beat out a field of Columbia (426), Bay (450) and Keystone (460).
The Pirates (12-2, 11-1 LEGGA) were paced by Ciara Grieve (103), Kate McKeown (105), Lexi Aguilar (106) and Sarah Farling (107).
Soccer polls hold steady
The second weekly Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll took on a similar look to the week prior, with Avon (3-1-1 entering the week) ranked ninth in Division I, and Bay (5-0) ranked first in Div. II.
In the girls poll, Rocky River (3-0-2) stayed put at No. 4 in Div. II.
Area netters ranked
The first Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the season was released last week, and several area teams made the cut. The weekly poll ranks the top 20 teams in each of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s four divisions.
In Division I, St. Joseph Academy was ranked sixth, receiving one first place vote. Avon was ranked 13th, Olmsted Falls 14th and Magnificat tied with Amherst and Uniontown Green for 18th.
Familiar football regions
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released a breakdown of football regions last Friday, three weeks ahead of the start of the playoffs. The first tournament round is slated to begin Oct. 9, with the state finals in each of Ohio’s seven divisions to be decided by Nov. 21.
For most area schools, regional breakdowns look similar to any other year. The only major difference is, this time, every participating team in the state will make the playoffs.
The majority of the Southwestern Conference can be found in Division II, Region 6, including Avon, Avon Lake, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls, North Ridgeville, Midview and Amherst. Westlake and Lakewood–now of the Great Lakes Conference–also inhabit Region 6.
Bay and Rocky River will stay in Div. III, Region 10. Lutheran West and Brookside will play out of Region 14 in Div. 4. Fairview will compete in Div. V, Region 18.
