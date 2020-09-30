In three plays last Friday, the North Ridgeville Rangers went from being up by a field goal to down by two touchdowns, and there were no answers to be found as the Midview Middies seized momentum.
Midview scored 24 unanswered points in the second half–including that game-turning stretch–and went on to beat the Rangers 31-10 in the teams’ annual rivalry matchup.
A swarming North Ridgeville (0-5, 0-5 Southwestern Conference) defense that helped build a 10-7 lead by halftime began to wear down in the third quarter, and Midview (1-4, 1-4 SWC) quickly poured on the points.
“Once the momentum changed, then we were able to start clicking a little bit, get into more rhythm offensively,” Middies coach Luke Beal said. “And luckily, once we were able to keep the momentum once we had it.”
On the first play of their first third-quarter drive, Rangers quarterback Caden Masterson lost control of the snap inside his own 4 and chased his fumble into the end zone. He corralled the ball, but was tackled for a safety, cutting the lead to 10-9 with 8:58 left. The Middies started their next drive at the Ranger 34, and on the first play Ethan Surdock connected with Mason Kucera on a 34-yard touchdown pass and a 15-10 lead, their first of the game. Surdock’s successful two-point conversion run made it 17-10 with 8:39 left.
The Rangers punted on their next drive, and a long Midview return combined with a personal foul call on the hosts placed the Middies inside the 10. On the next play, 225-pound junior Tim Henson plowed his way through the Ranger defense for a touchdown and a 24-10 advantage with 7:26 remaining.
All told, the Middies scored their 17 third-quarter points in about 90 seconds. Surdock added a six-yard rushing score with 8:02 left for the 31-10 lead.
“Offensively, we could not have played any worse in the first half,” Beal said. “We were blowing fuses up front, we had turnovers. At halftime, we just told our guys, offensively, we just need to have a reset and come out and play better. And I think the safety was the big turning point. We got the safety and then we were able to score–a big momentum change.”
On the field for much of the game, the Ranger defense seemed to wear out as the Middies got stronger on the ground, rushing for 115 of their 132 yards after halftime. Henson was a load to deal with, and led all rushers with 63 yards on 16 carries. Surdock struggled with turnovers in the first half but rebounded to rush for 33 yards and complete 10 of 15 passes for 129 yards. Wideouts Kucera and Bryce Newman combined for seven catches and 106 yards.
“We just didn’t execute well in the second half, and we couldn’t do much offensively,” Rangers coach Luke Durbin said. “And our defense was out there a whole bunch, and it’s not a good recipe when one side of the football is out there a whole bunch and the other’s not, so I think (Midview) kind of wore us down a little bit and hit some big plays.”
The Rangers stopped the run and pressured Surdock often in the first half, causing three turnovers, turning them into a lead. With 3:35 left in the first quarter, Surdock ran into the end zone but lost a fumble to Rangers sophomore Evan Monter, nullifying the scoring play. Just seven seconds into the second quarter, junior safety Konstantinos Thrasivoulou picked off a Surdock pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Tyler Smith helped tie the game with a two-yard rushing score late in the second quarter, but the Rangers turned defense into offense afterward. Thrasivoulou intercepted Surdock a second time with 3:26 left, and Aden Vanover drilled a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Rangers a 10-7 lead at the break.
“The defense played fast and they played really well,” Durbin said. “They gave us a chance to have a lead at halftime and a chance to win a game in the second half, and then it just kind of got away from us.”
All night, however, offensive production eluded the Rangers. Five of their six first-half drives ended in punts, and the second half did them no favors. In six drives, they punted twice, gave up a safety, turned the ball over on downs and lost a fumble. They totaled 123 yards–24 coming via the run.
Dom Farago and Shane Adams rushed for 11 yards apiece, while George Allen, Jr., led the team in catches with six for 64 yards. Masterson finished 10-32 for 99 yards, and had a 51-yard touchdown pass to Allen called back on a holding penalty.
Still in search of their first win, the Rangers will travel to Berea-Midpark (1-4) this Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Last Thursday’s area score
Rocky River 40, Normandy 0
Last Friday’s area scores
Avon 63, Berea-Midpark 12
Avon lake 45, North Olmsted 0
Bay 50, Fairview 15
Elyria Catholic 39, Lakewood 7
Black River 42, Brookside 13
Lutheran West 15, Cuyahoga Heights 12
Revere 21, Westlake 0
Last Saturday’s area score
St. Edward 35, Columbus Sycamore 8
This Friday’s area games
North Ridgeville at Berea-Midpark, 7 p.m.
Avon at Midview, 7 p.m.
North Olmsted at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Avon Lake at Olmsted Falls, 7 p.m.
Buckeye at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Rocky River at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Bay at Holy Name, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Brookside, 7 p.m.
St. Edward at Benedictine, 7 p.m.
Warrensville Heights at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
