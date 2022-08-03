For a pair of Southwestern Conference rivals only two months removed from winning seasons, the 2022 baseball calendar neared a close on July 30.
Both playing in a semifinal matchup in the annual Amherst Summer Classic, undefeated North Ridgeville and Elyria waged a pitcher’s duel that went into extra innings on the Rangers’ home turf. The Pioneers got a run across in the eighth and won 3-2.
While the Pioneers (4-1) had to go to Amherst to face the Comets’ Green team in the championship game 90 minutes later, the semifinal marked the end of the road for the Rangers, who finished the weeklong event 3-1.
Even though his team didn’t move on, Rangers pitcher Gavin Padgett felt like the entire team got better while playing against familiar competition from around the area.
“I think games like this really pump everyone up, especially when it’s the eighth inning and we just need a run,” Padgett said. We just wanted to get our team together and build together.”
Padgett pitched an eight-inning gem for the Rangers, allowing the Pioneers’ three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five. He threw 94 pitches – 56 for strikes – and held the opposition in check after a rocky first inning.
“I started moving more to the left of the mound and started getting into a rhythm, started feeling myself out and getting mechanics down,” Padgett said.
With one out in the eighth, Derek Riggar hit a single to center field that drove in Isaac Ramos with the go-ahead run. Pioneers starter Scott Edgell retired the Rangers in order in the bottom half to finish the game.
Edgell gave up five hits and two walks while striking out three in a command performance.
“Gavin didn’t have his command the first two innings. We had a chat and he was a different man after that and pitched his butt off the rest of the game,” Rangers coach Matt Ponting said. “I don’t know how many pitches (Edgell) threw, but he just threw strikes.”
After the Pioneers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, the Rangers stung the ball in the second to tie the score. Alex Elbert drove a RBI single to center and Cooper Clark laid down a squeeze bunt to score him nine pitches later and make it 2-2.
Though the end result wasn’t what they wanted, Rangers coaches had a full week to evaluate varsity, junior varsity and freshman players who will contribute next spring. The players themselves had one more opportunity to take the field together.
“It’s another week to see guys play, what they’re working on and how they’re developing. That’s the stuff coaches love to see,” Ponting said. “And it’s just being together again for one week before taking a break in August.”
In another semifinal game, Amherst Green (5-0) knocked off Bay (2-2) 14-4 in six innings.
The Comets led 4-0 after four frames, then scored five runs in both the fifth and sixth to end it. Four players delivered multi-hit games, and Chase Mayer drove in a team-high 3 RBI.
The Rockets cut the deficit to 9-4 in the top of the sixth but couldn’t catch up. James Fowles led the offense with two hits and 2 RBI. Ryan Reed and Carter Ormsby combined to allow 16 hits and three walks on the mound.
Not long after winning their respective semifinals, Elyria and Amherst Green squared off on the Comets’ home field where hosts rolled to the Summer Classic championship, 10-1.
The Comets led 5-1 after four innings and used a five-run fifth to take complete control. Martin Polonkay paced the offense with a 3-for-3 day at the plate and a RBI. Seth Lopez went 2-3 with 2 RBI.
The Pioneers did themselves no favors defensively, committing five errors that led to seven unearned Comet runs.
Kaden Gunselman drove in the Pioneers’ lone run of the afternoon.
The overall records for each of the Summer Classic’s nine participants:
