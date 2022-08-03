For a pair of Southwestern Conference rivals only two months removed from winning seasons, the 2022 baseball calendar neared a close on July 30.

Both playing in a semifinal matchup in the annual Amherst Summer Classic, undefeated North Ridgeville and Elyria waged a pitcher’s duel that went into extra innings on the Rangers’ home turf. The Pioneers got a run across in the eighth and won 3-2.

