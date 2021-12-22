As the boys basketball season progresses, opposing defenses are learning that there’s no one Fairview player to key in on.
Through six games the Warriors are averaging 72 points and have had a different leading scorer nearly every time, making them a dangerous group to guard during an undefeated start.
Thanks to a 24-12 third quarter, the hot-shooting Warriors (6-0, 3-0 Great Lakes Conference West Division) led by as many as 20 points over host Bay on Dec. 17, and went on to win 70-55.
The Rockets (1-4, 0-2 GLC West) trailed by single digits, 39-31, at halftime, but a 20-8 stretch by the Warriors in the third quarter put things out of reach.
Fairview was led by a trio of seniors. Tyler Holliday and Danny Hanton each scored 21 points, and Alex Younkin added 11. But head coach Ryan Barry thought his team’s defense set up the win, especially against a dynamic player in Bay’s Sam Houk.
“In the second quarter, we started face-guarding (Houk),” Barry said. “We had a freshman kid on him and he was doing a great job, then we put Sean McNamara on him and he did a good job. I think that forced the other guys to have to try and make plays because it took the ball out of his hands.”
“In that second half, we stuck with it and our guys have really bought in on the defensive end this year, more than ever,” he said. “They know that we have to be able to defend so they come out, they get stops and we push and go. They’re playing really well right now.”
When it comes to the offense, Barry has enjoyed his ensemble cast.
“Danny’s always been in the mix. Michael (Goff) has been our leading scorer to this point and he had four points on Friday,” Barry said. “It can be anyone’s night. We just keep stressing to them to make the right basketball decision. Everyone on our roster can shoot the ball and score. That’s Tyler’s first double-digit point game this year but he’s our leading rebounder and assist guy. He’s been doing other things and it just happened to be the matchup for him on that night and we took advantage of it.”
Bay coach Jared Shetzer said his team’s defensive effort in the second half wasn’t what it was in the first half, nor what it needed to be to contain a dynamic Fairview offense.
“We talked about keeping them in front and not allowing them to tee up threes,” he said. “That’s a shot they like to take and a shot they made. We just weren’t able to do that. Our closeouts were there, but they weren’t far enough out where they needed to be. They were able to make shots and, defensively, we needed to be better and we weren’t.”
Despite the loss, one bright spot for the Rockets was the return of Houk. The senior forward had missed previous games and returned with a bang, dropping 22 points on the Warriors.
“Getting Sam back was big for us,” Shetzer said. “He produced more scoring from his position playing the three. From a scoring standpoint and defensive standpoint, it’s big. It gives us more depth. Right now, we’re playing 10-11 guys and having somebody that’s got a lot of varsity out there certainly helps.
“Owen Payne has some experience and so does Cooper Mendelow, but they’re also playing in more in-depth roles than they did a year or two ago,” Shetzer added. “As those guys get comfortable, hopefully we can lean on Sam a little bit when it comes to scoring the ball. The other thing I’d like to see is for Sam to be able to create for other people.”
While Shetzer acknowledged that missed free throws hurt his team’s ability to cut into leads throughout the second half, he also pointed to the lack of ball control and the difference in veteran experience between the Warriors and Rockets.
“(Fairview) is a veteran group with a lot of kids that have played a lot of varsity basketball,” Shetzer said. “We just don’t have that veteran group right now but we’re seeing those strides and making those strides.”
The Warriors faced Valley Forge on Tuesday, and are now off until Dec. 29 when they take on Toledo Central Catholic. Bay will host Avon Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
