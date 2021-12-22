A weekend of hockey came to a close on Dec. 19 when Elyria Catholic beat Bay 9-1 in the final matchup of the Bay Rocket Holiday Tournament at Serpentini Arena in Lakewood. The three-day event also included Twinsburg and Brecksville-Broadview Heights. The Panthers ultimately won the tournament, followed by Twinsburg. The Rockets finished third, picking up a 7-0 win over Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Dec. 17, then dueled Twinsburg to a 5-5 overtime draw on Dec. 18.
