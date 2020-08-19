With the sun beating down on Magnificat’s Coyne Courts and the temperature hitting 90 degrees, conditioning and focus were chief requirements during a girls tennis match on Thursday.
Both the Blue Streaks and visiting Saint Joseph Academy had the endurance to weather such conditions, but the home team, loaded with experienced players who expect to compete for the Division I State tournament, were able to stay more collected. In the end, they were able to pull off a hard-fought 5-0 win over their rivals.
The Blue Streaks (2-0) went into the weekend having not lost a single match, with tough contests against defending state champion Mason and Cincinnati Sycamore taking place on Sunday. This weekend brings more tests, with a trip to Gates Mills Hawken at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and the Canfield Doubles Invitational on Saturday morning.
“Joe’s is very deep and a good test for us,” Blue Streaks coach Chris Johnson said. “I told the girls, this is why we schedule tough teams. We play to compete against the best, because that’s what makes competing fun...It was a battle on all five courts today, which you don’t always see. It was really a toss-up on all five courts.”
SJA (1-1) came to play. Blue Streaks junior Audrey Smitek pulled out a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amara Brahmbhatt, but the talented freshman and Westlake resident never backed down. Down 4-1 in the second set, Brahmbhatt pulled to within 4-3 before Smitek regained an edge.
“I just had to slow down and stop getting so worked up, and just take a deep breath,” Smitek said afterward. “I had to get focused and play my game instead of rallying how (Brahmbhatt) likes to rally, and that’s when I felt like I actually got away and won the second set.”
On the court to Audrey’s left, her younger sister, Natalie, rallied to win a third-set tiebreaker over Tia Clemens, closing out a 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 win in second singles. Natalie, a freshman, is the only newcomer on Johnson’s roster this season.
In third singles, Lexi Ospelt defeated Delia Guzic 6-1, 6-3, Kayra Koprulu and Caroline Moritz beat Tyler Schuerlein and Mary Kate Kahl in first doubles 6-0, 6-3, and Alley Stoehr and Brigid O’Neil beat Grace Karnis and Catherine Mayer 6-3, 6-2 in second doubles.
“We keep telling the (team) that you can always push yourself a little bit more, and eventually you get over that and you stop worrying about being tired and focus on your game,” Johnson said. “I think that really helped us today, especially in crucial points. I thought we played the big points really well and kept our heads.”
Magnificat opened this season ranked No. 2 in the state in Div. I, according to an OhioTennisZone.com preseason poll, and is coming off a runner-up finish in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association tournament in 2019. The OTCA named both the Blue Streaks and Jaguars–ranked 10th in that same preseason poll– as two of its top four “teams to watch” in the Div. I Northeast District.
The Blue Streaks only have one senior in the lineup in O’Neil, but the team is experienced and is aiming to be in the mix for yet another state tournament trip.
“I’d like to get to state again,” Smitek said. “But I just think we play really well as a team, and if we keep playing as a team we’ll do well no matter what.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
