It was just a case of too much experience and practice as Rocky River swept Lakewood in boy’s tennis March 30 at the Lakewood High School courts.
The visitors took 6-0, 6-0 matches in No. 1, 2, and 3 singles, while winning 6-4, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles and 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles.
“It was a good win,” Rocky River Coach Eric Hillstrom said. “We’ve only had two or three practices outdoors, but the school was gracious enough to let us play indoors. We’ve been practicing two or three times a week.”
The wind played a factor in the No. 1 singles match between Rocky River senior Jack Bowers and Lakewood junior Jonas Evans. Evans had difficulty with his serve for most of the match.
“I forgot how to play today,” Evans said. “I know I can play better than this. I do get nervous when I play matches.
“We haven’t practiced a lot outdoors. The wind was a factor.”
Bowers, who has been the No. 1 singles player on his team since his sophomore season, wasn’t as affected by the elements. In the first set, he gave up just three points, never falling behind in any of the games.
To start the second set, Bowers was tied 30-30 before scoring two points. After that, he gave up just two points.
“I felt pretty good,” Bowers said. “We haven’t practiced that much outdoors, so it was a little different.”
Lakewood junior Rory O’Brien lost by the same margin to sophomore Will Latham in the No. 2 singles, while sophomore Will Gesci of Rocky River took a 6-0, 6-0 match against freshman Luke Safranek.
The No. 1 doubles team of senior Ben Greenfield and Sergio Lucey of Rocky River had a little more difficulty, beating Lakewood seniors Josh Mika and Joe Twardesky 6-4, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of senior Charlie Solecky and junior Colin Kelley of Rocky River blanked junior Olivia Pedley and freshman Charles Scott 6-0, 6-0.
“Rocky River is tough,” Lakewood Coach Lucy Finnegan said. “They’ve got a good team. We’ve got a young team. With some of these kids, it was the first time they had a match. With some, this year is the first time they picked up a racket.”
