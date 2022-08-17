SP-17BGlfScheeff

Ben Scheeff began his senior golf season with two medals and a runner-up finish for Olmsted Falls.

 Photo courtesy of Damon DeMarco

In steady rain, Ben Scheeff launched his first drive of the morning off the 14th tee at Grey Hawk Golf Club in LaGrange and hit the rough.

Unfazed, the Olmsted Falls senior’s 7-iron approach shot on the par-5 not only reached the green, but stopped within seven feet of the cup. He knocked in an eagle putt and proceeded to tame the course the rest of his Aug. 9 round.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.