In steady rain, Ben Scheeff launched his first drive of the morning off the 14th tee at Grey Hawk Golf Club in LaGrange and hit the rough.
Unfazed, the Olmsted Falls senior’s 7-iron approach shot on the par-5 not only reached the green, but stopped within seven feet of the cup. He knocked in an eagle putt and proceeded to tame the course the rest of his Aug. 9 round.
Adjusting for the soggy conditions at the annual Grey Hawk Invitational, he hit nearly every drive straight, reached 17 out of 18 greens in regulation and sank four more birdies on the way to a 5-under par 67, breaking the Bulldogs low-round record of 68 last set by Alex Torres in 2014.
It was only the team’s second tournament of the young season, which began on Aug. 8. Scheeff medaled in the tournament and the Bulldogs shot a collective 315 to finish second behind defending Southwestern Conference champion Avon (314).
“If there was any tournament this year where I thought I’d have the biggest chance to break the school record, Grey Hawk was the lowest on that list,” Scheeff said. “Grey Hawk normally plays pretty firm and fast, and there’s not a lot of birdies out there. I just minimized bogeys. Everything just went right for me at that time and putts were falling.”
While his round at Grey Hawk was his best effort of the week, Scheeff was in the zone no matter what course he was walking. He shot even par (72) to finish second at the Comet Invitational at the Oberlin Golf Club on Aug. 8, then carded a 1-over 71 to tie for medalist honors at the Ravens Classic at Windmill Lakes in Ravenna on Aug. 10.
The returning Division I district qualifier is setting the tone early for a Bulldogs team that hopes to contend for the SWC championship this fall.
“Ben missed one green (at Grey Hawk), and that was on the fringe,” Bulldogs coach Damon DeMarco said. “It’s fun to see any player just feeling it. He knew every shot he hit was going to be pure. He was putting it wherever he wanted it. He’s playing well.”
Scheef’s early success can be attributed to a winter full of workouts and a summer spent playing a variety of tournaments through the Hurricane Junior Tour, the American Junior Golf Association and the Northern Ohio Junior PGA Tour. From May to July, he played in nine NOPGA events, in particular, and finished in the top 10 in seven of them. He wound up sixth in the tour’s Player of the Year points standings.
While playing a variety of courses, he began hitting the ball farther than in the past, which served him well while driving through the rain during his historic round at Grey Hawk.
“You play different courses, travel around and experience different greens, different fairways, everything,” he said. “It makes you an all-around better golfer.”
The team’s top-five finishes over three consecutive days of tournaments is also an encouraging sign. Outside of district qualifiers Scheeff and junior Dylan Sowers, the rest of DeMarco’s lineup is young and lacked varsity experience. Jake Planter, Peyton Katitus and Cole Odon all turned in encouraging rounds throughout the week, making for a more confident team as head-to-head SWC matches get close.
This week began with the SWC Preview tournament on Monday, and head-to-head matchups against conference rivals like Avon, Avon Lake and Amherst are soon to follow.
“With us being a younger team and me being the only senior, I think things came together really well this week,” Scheeff said. “I think it's going to be a really good year.”
