The best boys basketball players Lorain County has to offer got together at Lorain High School on March 13 and put on a show.
For the first time in two years, the Troy DiFranco All-Star Night, featuring The Gene Legeza Cage Classic, went on as scheduled under the umbrella of the Lorain County Boys Basketball Coaches Association. And there were plenty of dunks, deep 3-pointers and awards to go around.
The night consisted of four events – a 3-point shootout, dunk contest, Rising Stars game featuring non-seniors, and, finally, a senior all-star game. In between each event, players were presented with plaques commemorating their selection to the all-county awards list. Midway through the first half of the senior game, Midview’s Aden Gregory was named the county’s Mr. Basketball, becoming only the third Middie to win the award since it began in 1975.
In the finale, the Red Team defeated the Blue Team 108-104 in the senior game. The winners got a big boost from sweet-shooting Avon Lake guard Ryan York, who buried five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points.
York also competed in the 3-point shootout, and made the most of the opportunity to represent the Shoremen on the hardwood one more time.
“It was great just playing with some of the top players in the area and getting to play alongside some of them,” said York, who also grabbed seven rebounds and was one of eight double-digit scorers on his team. “My teammates were just finding me open. I just had to hit them and that’s what I do.”
The Blue Team was led by eventual game MVP Jordan Koury of Amherst, who scored 20 points – 14 in the second half. North Ridgeville’s R.J. Schneider scored 10 and Lake Ridge Academy’s Ted DeMarco added five.
Continuing a big night for the Shoremen was junior forward Isaac Richardson, who outscored Wellington’s Jayden Roberts to win the dunk contest. He advanced to the finals in the eight-man field and then scored 38, 42 and 43 on his three finals dunks to win. With the two tied at 80 points headed into the final dunk, Roberts missed his attempt and Richardson jammed his through to get the win.
According to Richardson, there was zero preparation beforehand.
“I didn’t know what I was doing until I got to the 3-point line,” he said. “I just pulled out the best thing I could do. I was running out of ideas. All I had was the windmill and the double-clutch, and I didn’t know what else to do. It feels great (to get the win).”
Elyria’s Ryan Walsh won the 3-point contest by taking out Gregory in a tiebreaker round, 13-6. In the Rising Stars game, the Black Team used a big second half to beat the Gray Team 100-87. Open Door Christian Academy’s Jai’den Howard-Guerra won MVP honors with a 19-point performance.
Shoremen teammates Richardson and Mathew Stuewe scored nine and six points, respectively, and Avon’s Max Emerine scored 11 for the Black Team. North Ridgeville’s Jake Boynar led Gray with 18 points and six rebounds and Avon’s Tyson Zeigler scored 14.
