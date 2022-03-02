Trailing 71-59 midway through the fourth quarter of a Feb. 23 sectional semifinal at Strongsville, the Avon Lake boys basketball team could easily have accepted the end of its season. Coach Eric Smith admitted as much.
But what makes Smith’s group special, and what they have shown throughout the season, is a fighting spirit that never wanes.
Facing that 12-point deficit, the Shoremen kicked their offense into high-gear, and put together a 14-3 run to cut the lead to 74-73 with just seconds left. Avon Lake could not complete the comeback however, as a desperation three-point chance at the buzzer was off the mark and Strongsville came away with the win.
“These guys don’t quit,” Smith said. “A lot of teams down 12 with two, three minutes left to go, would put their heads down and move on to the spring sports season. There was no quit in these guys and they kept getting open and knocking down shots. That’s the name of the game.”
Leading the late push for the Shoremen was Ryan York. The senior guard had 12 of his 20 points in the fourth and was responsible for nine straight points during their long run to cut the lead.
“I thought (York) was fantastic in the fourth quarter, I thought Isaac Richardson carried us for the majority of the game, he was outstanding,” Smith said. “We battled. That’s a good basketball team that has won eight of their last nine and we took them to the wire.”
Throughout much of the game, neither team gained a sizeable advantage. After trailing 16-15 after the first quarter, Avon Lake trailed 35-33 at halftime and then 55-50 after the third quarter.
It was an intense effort from the Mustangs that grew that advantage in the first several minutes of the final frame.
“They hit their stride (and) we had a couple of defensive breakdowns,” Smith said. “We had one at the end of the third quarter and they were able to push the lead out to five. … We lost a guy in transition and he knocked out a three and instead of being down two, we’re down five.”
Joining York with 20 points for the Shoremen was Richardson. Matthew Stuewe (13 points) and Collin Stewart (10) also scored in double figures for Avon Lake.
Leading the Mustangs were Alexander Ly (28 points) and Justin Wypasek (23). Wypasek dominated the first half, scored 15 of his points in the first two quarters, with Ly scoring 20 of his points in the second half.
For York, one of the five seniors on his team, while the end of the season was not what any of them were hoping for, he’s grateful for what this group accomplished this year and is optimistic about what the future holds for the Shoremen.
“I feel like we helped change the basketball program at Avon Lake,” York said. “Before, it was a lot of guys who put in the effort, but didn’t really put in the effort. There’s a difference between trying to not lose and trying to win. I think that’s one legacy that we’ve left here, a heightened sense of hard work and work ethic.”
