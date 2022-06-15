Avon Lake and Medina were familiar foes with a Rugby Ohio Division I state championship on their minds when they squared off at Fortress Obetz in Columbus on June 4.
And thanks to a big 19-0 lead built in the first half, the powerful Bees (10-3) were able to hoist the hardware after a 38-17 win.
The senior-laden Shoremen (9-4) had three golden opportunities to get onto the scoreboard in the first half, but were unable to punch tries in from near the goal line and came away with zero points. Meanwhile, the Bees scored two tries in the final 10 minutes of the half to take control.
Zach Low, Ethan Danniger and John Spear scored second-half tries for the Shoremen, but time ran out on their championship bid.
“They’re a difficult team to play,” said senior forward Brady Shildwachter. “On defense they stay spread out very well, and on offense they seemed to always have numbers on the outside, and I think that hurt us a lot.”
It was the third time this season the teams had met. Back in March, the Shoremen handled the Bees 24-17, then the Bees returned the favor with a 19-5 win of their own on April 14. They entered the Rugby Ohio tournament as the top two seeds, on a collision course for Fortress Obetz.
“We dominated the first game and they dominated the second, so this was kind of going to be the key matchup,” Shoremen coach Steve Maynard said. “I even told (Medina’s) coaches the last time we saw them that I’d see them in the finals and we all laughed. Sure enough, we ended up here.”
“We knew each other’s styles, and you could tell during the game that we were coaching our teams based on what we knew about the other team,” he said. “Unfortunately, the first half was rough for us. They came out hitting and spinning the ball and went up pretty early.”
The state appearance itself was an important milestone for the Shoremen. It was the club program’s fourth championship game since 2015, and its third in the last four years. They won Div. II state titles in 2019 ‘21, with the ‘20 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shildwachter, a recently-graduated senior who will play football and study education at Marietta College in the fall, was a member of the rugby roster for three years and loved being a part of such a tight-knit group.
“It’s great to have such a strong group of guys,” Shildwachter said. “We really came together over these last few seasons, and our coaching staff really helped us along a lot. We had great coaches who molded us into a championship-level team, so it was great to be a part of a team that special.”
As a longtime offensive lineman on the football field, he admitted it was nice to have the ball in his hands for a change. The coaching staff named him a captain this season, along with fellow senior Jeremy Santiago.
“One of my favorite memories was scoring my first try in a game against Youngstown my junior year,” Shildwacther said. “Playing football for so many years where I don’t get to score, and seeing that I can actually put some points on the board myself was probably my favorite thing.”
The Shoremen moved up from Div. II this year after meeting certain Rugby Ohio requirements, namely having 85% of the roster attending the same school. Nineteen of 22 players on this year’s team were seniors, with Low, a junior, coming over from Amherst and senior Andrew Steckel and sophomore Wyatt Gillespie coming over from Bay.
With a robust team of assistant coaches – many of whom are former Shoremen ruggers themselves – Maynard said the next move for the program is to copy bigger ones like Medina and start cultivating athletes at a younger age.
Typically, his teams have mostly consisted of multi-sport athletes with little or no rugby experience.
“A lot of schools are developing more youth, and that’s where we’re going to venture,” he said.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.