Avon Lake Shoremen running back Gage Duesler made a point to heap praise on his offensive line after a 21-7 victory at Amherst last Friday night.
But he played pretty well, too.
Duesler rushed for 220 yards on 26 carries and scored all three of his team’s touchdowns in the win over the Comets, their third consecutive victory this season. It was the second 200-yard performance of the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior’s high school career, and came at just the right time against a previously undefeated opponent at Mercy Health Stadium.
“When we can run the same plays over and over, and the boys up front are just leading the way for me, and they’re just creating holes like that for me to get that many carries and touchdowns, it’s all credit to those guys,” Duesler said. “I just get hungrier and hungrier as we get closer to that end zone. I just want to keep pounding the rock until I can reach that end zone.”
To put Duesler’s night in perspective, his 224 total yards–he also caught a four-yard pass from Shoremen quarterback Michael Corbo–were only 30 fewer than the Comets’ total of 254. He spent the evening pushing through defenders, and when he found a running lane on either side of his tackles, he’d spring free for a big chunk of yardage.
In 26 attempts, eight went for 10 yards or more, with four going for more than 20 yards. His first touchdown came from 23 yards out when he cut toward the home sideline and raced to the end zone, giving the Shoremen (3-1, 3-1 Southwestern Conference) a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
“He played great,” Shoremen coach Matt Kostelnik said of his leading rusher’s night. “That’s what we need, and that’s what he’s there to do. And the line did a fantastic job blocking up front, and he was making the right cuts and the right reads.”
He scored on a six-yard run with 1:31 left in the first half, largely due to the Comets (3-1, 3-1 SWC) hurting themselves with a string of momentum-killing penalties.
Early in the second quarter, the Comets embarked on a 13-play drive that spanned nearly eight minutes, a combination of short Tyler Brezina passes and Torre Weatherspoon runs pushing them ahead to the Shoremen 22. In position to score, the Comets were flagged for holding penalties on back-to-back plays, backing them all the way to midfield where they’d eventually have to punt.
Then, they gifted the Shoremen great field position with two downfield penalties on the same play, a pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct that put the Shoremen inside the Comet six. Duesler raced into the end zone on the next play to put his team up 14-0.
“It was a four-quarter battle on both sides, but we’ve got to clean up the mistakes,” Comets coach Mike Passerrello said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined and not shoot ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to learn that if we want to win big games.”
After an even third quarter Duesler struck again, this time with a 26-yard touchdown run, to put the Shoremen ahead 21-0 with 5:26 left. Brezina connected with a wide-open Alden Steele on a 65-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive, but the Shoremen were able to run out the remaining 3:25 to preserve the win.
Corbo finished 9 of 12 passing for 87 yards and added 23 rushing yards. Nathan Cikalo caught three passes for 30 yards.
Avon Lake’s defense, which has allowed a total of 21 points in its last three games, continued to set a bruising pace. Jacob Sintic recorded two tackles for a loss and sacked Brezina once, and Michael Steuwe recovered a third quarter fumble at his own one-yard line that cut off another potential Amherst scoring drive.
“That (fumble recovery) was probably the play of the game,” Kostelnik said. “If (Amherst) scores there, it’s a one-score ballgame, and now we’ve got to get back to work. That was probably the momentum we needed to swing back...At the end of the day, we came away with the win and I’m happy.”
Brezina finished 11-15 for 145 yards and the touchdown to Steele (four catches, 94 yards). Weatherspoon led the Comets on the ground with 57 yards on 12 carries. Jonathan West ran for 35 yards on seven attempts.
This Friday, the Shoremen will travel to North Olmsted (1-2, 1-2 SWC) for a 7 p.m. kick.
Last Friday’s area scores
Avon 42, North Olmsted 14
Olmsted Falls 47, North Ridgeville 16
Valley Forge 34, Bay 28
Fairview 26, Parma 10
Holy Name 34, Rocky River 0
Lakewood 55, Normandy 14
Keystone 28, Brookside 13
Independence 16, Lutheran West 6
Westlake 28, Cuyahoga Falls 26
This Thursday’s area game
Rocky River at Normandy, 7 p.m.
This Friday’s area games
Berea-Midpark at Avon, 7 p.m.
Midview at North Ridgeville, 7 p.m.
Avon Lake at North Olmsted, 7 p.m.
Richfield Revere at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Fairview at Bay, 7 p.m.
Elyria Catholic at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Brookside at Black River, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lutheran West, 7 p.m.
This Saturday’s area game
Cincinnati Sycamore at St. Edward, 7 p.m.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
