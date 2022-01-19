Despite forfeiting at 106 pounds and losing by pinfall at 113, Avon Lake’s wrestling team was unfazed on Jan. 13.
The Shoremen came back with three consecutive pins of their own to flip the score to an 18-12 advantage over visiting Amherst. Those results set the tone for the rest of the night as Avon Lake picked up three more pins and two extra points for a 49-24 win over the Comets.
The win pushes the Shoremen to 4-0 in Southwestern Conference meets this year and coach Scott Sedlick couldn’t be happier with his group’s performance on Thursday night and throughout the whole season.
“These guys work hard. They come out and they want to wrestle,” Sedlick said. “It’s a dual meet, conference match. They’re excited and we’re winning matches so they’re even more excited than ever. This is good being at home, showing the fans some wrestling and winning some matches. It was fun.”
Picking up pins for Avon Lake were Michael Valerino (120), Nathan Perry (126), Kaleb Moore (132), Isaac Lee (144), Jack Marconi (157) and Hunter McHugh (285). Perry’s pin moved him to 25-1 on the year as he continues to have an impressive season.
“These guys, they work so hard in practice. To see them come out here and wrestle tough, that’s what you expect and that’s what they do,” Sedlick said. “(Perry) is the hardest worker. He’s the kid that runs the team. He’s a captain and he leads by example every day. He doesn’t say much, he just does. All the work that he puts in in the off-season and all the time shows now.”
Perry said he and the whole team are feeling good and, as a result, wrestling well. Even he’s impressed by the season he’s having.
“I was hoping I’d have a good season,” Perry said. “This year, I’ve gone into every match knowing I can wrestle and beat any of the kids that I wrestle. Last year, I would go out there unsure. When I was out there, I realized ‘Oh shoot, I can compete with this kid.’ This year, I realized that and the confidence is boosting me.”
Amherst’s win came from Logan Pitcock (forfeit win at 106), and from pins by Ryan Trowbridge (113), Bishop Fryson (165) and Ronnie Chandler (190).
Walking out of the dual meet with three pins and two extra points is exactly what Sedlick wants from his team night in and night out.
“In dual meets, you got to get the bonus points and you got to make sure you put the match away when you can put them away, you don’t want anybody sticking around,” Sedlick said. “We talk about duals and that’s what you’ve got to do, get those bonus points. And they did that tonight.”
