Who was the greatest NFL coach of all time? Before you immediately yell out Bill Belichick, let me say that he's good, but my vote would go to Don Shula. Shula died early Monday morning at age 90.
"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the statement said. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike."
Shula owns the record for most victories in a career, winning 328 games in 33 seasons. Now, before you start pointing out that that's less than 10 a season, you must remember that in 15 of those seasons, NFL teams played just 14 games. He also won another 19 games in the playoffs, including winning Super Bowls VII and VIII. He lost two other Super Bowls (III and VI.)
Of the 11 professional coaches that have won more than 200 games, only Belichick's .688 is better than Shula's .676.
He and George Halas are the only two coaches to have won more than 300 games in the NFL.
In his 33 seasons as an NFL coach, Shula had just six non-winning seasons, and just two losing seasons.
Another thing to point out is that Shula was highly successful with two different NFL teams.As the head coach of the Baltimore Colts, Shula's record was 71-23-4 in seven seasons, and his record with the Dolphins was 257-133-2.
And, yes, his 1972 Dolphins is the only NFL team to finish 17-0, beating the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII.
He was even successful as a player. After growing up in Painesville, Shula went to John Carroll University in Cleveland. As a senior, he rushed for 125 yards in a huge upset of Syracuse in 1950.
At the time, he was considering becoming a priest, but he felt his commitment to football needed his full attention.
From John Carroll, he went on to the Cleveland Browns playing under Paul Brown. After three seasons, he was traded to Baltimore. Later, he played a season with the Washington Redskins.
His coaching career started with a job with the University of Virginia, followed by a year at the University of Kentucky. He moved to an assistant's job with the Detroit Lions in 1960.
In 1963, Shula was hired to replace Weeb Ewbank as the head coach of the Baltimore Colts.
This was in the time when there were some great NFL teams, such as the Green Bay Packers and the Browns.
Those Colts teams were some of my favorites. Johnny Unitas, John Mackey, Tom Matte, Jimmy Orr, Raymond Berry, and my favorite Mike Curtis.
After the 1969 season, Shula went on to the Dolphins, becoming the second head coach in the club's five-year existence.
And he stayed there through the 1995 season.
The Dolphins of the early 1970s were great. Players like Larry Czonka, Jim Kiick, Mercury Morris, Mike Kolen and Jake Scott made up a great team.
And, yes, Garo Yepremian became a non-passing legend. In Super Bowl VII, the only Redskins score came when Yepremian was sent in to kick a field goal. After a bobbled snap, he threw the worst pass in Super Bowl history with Mike Bass returning for a touchdown with 2:07 left before the Dolphins took the 14-7 game.
I met Shula once. He was coaching the South team in the 1987 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. His son, Mike, was one of the quarterbacks after finishing his career at Alabama.
My newspaper had sent me down late. I had told my sports editor that I wanted to do a story on Shula coaching his son. It had interest. The Birmingham paper went down a day earlier and had it.
I still wanted to do it.
The team had just finished a meeting, and he came walking out with a couple of coaches. I asked him, “Coach, do you mind talking a few minutes?”
“OK, just a few,” he said smiling.
And he talked and talked. He answered every question. He was in no hurry and was as nice of a coach that I had ever interviewed. When I got done, he asked, “Anything else?”
By the way, he was excited about coaching his son in the game, but said he was going to treat him like any other player. He did, rotating his quarterbacks.
It didn't matter who was the quarterback because the game was played in a heavy rainstorm. Christian Okoye, a big running back, was the game's Most Valuable Player.
I interviewed him afterward, and again, he was gracious.
A great man, and a great coach.
Brian Love is a freelance writer in Cleveland.
