Baseball tryouts
The Creekside Baseball Organization will conduct tryouts for its 2022 18U and 16U teams. Contact Zach at 978-2738 for 18U and Frank at 330-718-8997 for 16U.
Senior bowling league
Bowlers aged 50 and up are needed for a seniors league that will begin Sept. 2 at Spevock’s Nautical Lanes, 184 Miller Road, in Avon Lake. The non-sanctioned league will run on Thursdays starting at 1 p.m., and run through April 7, 2022. There will be a kickoff meeting at 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 26 to discuss league rules and pick teams. If interested, call Andrea at 440-961-0050, or Gayle at 440-653-0849.
