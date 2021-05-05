Magnificat will be holding a girls fast pitch softball camp from July 12-15 for grades 5-9. Hitting, fielding, baserunning, pitching and catching will be covered. Work on your position or learn a new one. High-end instruction by noted travel tournament coaches, guest coaches, the Blue Streaks varsity staff, as well as college players. Participants will be divided by age and skill level. The camp will run from 12-3 p.m. each day. T-shirts will be provided. To register, visit www.magnificaths.org/summer.

