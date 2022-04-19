When the skies opened up over North Ridgeville High School and rain began to pour sideways April 13, the Avon baseball team started spraying hits all over the Rangers’ yard.
One after another in the top of the sixth inning, Eagle hitters got on base as the rain intensified. By the time the storm and the lineup were through, a 3-1 lead had grown to 16-1, and the Eagles were well on their way to collecting a victory over the Rangers for the second day in a row. The six-inning final was 16-2.
Wins over the Rangers on consecutive days of the Southwestern Conference series got the Eagles (5-3, 4-2 SWC) back on track after a three-game skid. According to senior Tyler Krause, the team simply got back to having fun on the diamond again.
“We’d been kind of down lately, I think, so we wanted to bounce back,” Krause said. “We were having a good time, joking around in the dugout. We had the coaches laughing at some of the stuff we were saying. When we’re having fun, we play loose, and I think that’s what led to (the outcome).”
The 13-run sixth certainly aided the Eagles’ good time. Eighteen batters came to the plate, with nine getting hits, five drawing a walk and two others getting hit by a pitch. Subbing in for designated hitter Joe Roesch with the bases loaded, Krause smacked a two-run single to left field to make it 5-1 and get things going. Chase Myers walked to reload the bases, and Leo Walters followed with a RBI single to right.
Troy Sudbrook walked to bring home a run, Gavin Ehrhardt was hit by a pitch to bring in another, Walters scored on a wild pitch, then Brenton Dill hit a two-run double to center field to make it 11-1. Five pitches later, the Eagles recorded their first out.
Five more runs crossed before the Rangers (3-5, 2-4 SWC) turned a double-play to finally escape the inning.
“We just kept going and we didn’t stop,” Walters said. “We had a bunch of energy and just kept hitting. It gives everyone confidence.”
Dill, Jacob Siegert and Jack Pogorelc all finished with two-hit games, while four others had one. Sudbrook and Siegert joined Walters and Krause with two RBI apiece. The Eagles never trailed in the game, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Siegert’s two-run double.
Starter Landin Wescott pitched all six innings to get the win, scattering three hits and five walks and striking out 10.
The Rangers’ pitching trio of starter Ryan Romito and relievers Tyler Fair and Nick Pearson were on the receiving end of the Eagles’ onslaught, and weren’t helped by the rain’s effect on their grip of the ball. All 16 of the Eagles’ runs were earned, coming on 13 hits and eight walks.
Pearson started at first base and drove in his team’s lone run in the fourth inning.
“Avon took advantage of the weather and did what they’re supposed to do,” Rangers coach Mathew Ponting said. “It was really rough conditions and I felt bad for our guys, who pitched great up to that point. We’ll keep working. They’re a good group and they’re not going to let up.”
The Eagles will head to Kenston Friday at 5 p.m., then host a double-header against Aurora Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The Rangers will host Rocky River Friday at 4:45 p.m., then play at Brookside Saturday at 11 a.m.
