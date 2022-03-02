Magnificat’s basketball team trudged uphill for much of the night on Feb. 25.
It dealt with a pileup of fouls, a rebounding disadvantage, a scoring deficit and even the weight of the moment itself in its Division I district final against Medina Highland. The ground the Blue Streaks had to cover to give themselves a shot to win was shaky and proved too unstable.
The Hornets, seeded second in the Elyria Catholic District, kept the pressure on the sixth-seeded Blue Streaks throughout and used a big fourth-quarter run to grab a 64-52 victory and advance to a regional semifinal in Sandusky. It was their first district title in 30 years.
In front of a packed house at The Coliseum, the Blue Streaks led briefly in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on as their energy waned and they ran out of fouls to give. They finished their season 13-8.
“We knew it was going to be a battle going in, and credit to Highland,” Blue Streaks coach Danny Gallagher said. “They’re a really well-coached team. Credit to them for executing and making their free throws down the stretch.”
The Blue Streaks spent much of their night trying to rally against the Hornets (24-1), who led 15-14 after the first quarter and went up 26-18 late in the second thanks to hot 3-point shooting. The Blue Streaks went into halftime down 26-22 after a quick run, but fell behind 37-28 midway through the third quarter and had to summon more energy to come back again.
They closed the third quarter with an 8-0 run that helped them stay within striking distance at 42-39.
They made one last push in the fourth, capped by a Francie Spear 3-pointer with 5:13 left that gave the Blue Streaks a 48-47 lead.
Out of a timeout, the Hornets took over. They scored the next 11 points and ended the game on a 17-4 run. Having reached the bonus with 5:45 remaining, they continued to absorb clock-stopping Blue Streaks fouls, and kept knocking down the resulting free throws. The Hornets made 10 over the final two minutes of regulation and rattled in 12 of 17 in the quarter.
“In games like this when you fight all the way back and take a lead, it normally works out for you,” Gallagher said. “I think we were one rebound or one possession away. If we get that one rebound, maybe there’s four minutes left and we start to spread them out a little bit. But they’re a really good team.”
The outcome was sealed at the foul line, but 3-point shooting and rebounding allowed the Hornets to retain momentum every time the Blue Streaks closed in. They hit an uncharacteristic nine triples, with freshman guard Grace Madison making five. On the glass, the Hornets made their size work for them with a 27-16 rebounding edge.
Even when the Blue Streaks would get a crucial stop, the Hornets would often grab a deflating offensive rebound. They won that category 10-5.
“We just made the plays we needed to make,” Hornets coach James Madison said. “I’m really proud of the way we answered everything, and that’s what we’ve done all season long.”
Grace Madison scored a career-high 22 points and senior guard Madison Miller had 20. Seniors Spear and Mollie La Spisa led the Blue Streaks with 14 and 13, respectively.
Spear, La Spisa, Alexandra Androsik, Maddie Norman and Charlie Roser played their final high school game, but much of the team’s rotation will remain intact as it tries to build on the district run. During the regular season, the Blue Streaks played one of the toughest schedules in Northeast Ohio, facing top-level competition from around the state.
“People don’t realize how hard it is to play that schedule and have to grind every single night,” Gallagher said. “I think playing a schedule like that gave us fortitude to come back in a game like tonight. If we played an easier schedule, we wouldn’t have been able to do that. I’m really proud of our kids for that.”
Jaguars, Bulldogs advance
At two different locations on Feb. 25, St. Joseph Academy and Olmsted Falls ended their night with Div. I district championship trophies.
Playing their final at Medina High School, the fifth-seeded Jaguars ground out a 27-19 win over No. 9 Wadsworth. At Valley Forge High in Parma Heights, the No. 1 Bulldogs rolled past No. 13 Strongsville, 61-40.
Both teams played their regional semifinals on Tuesday, with results unavailable at press time. The Jaguars (15-8) faced a tall task in Ravenna District winner Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-0), which ended the regular season ranked second in the Associated Press state poll. The game was played at Medina.
The Southwestern Conference champion Bulldogs (22-2) took on Toledo Central Catholic District winner Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (20-5) at Sandusky High.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.