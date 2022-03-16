North Olmsted High School had always fielded competitive bowling teams, but had never produced a state qualifier on the boys side in the 12 years since the Ohio HIgh School Athletic Association sanctioned the sport.
That changed on Feb. 28, when Eagles senior Christian Stuver threw a 696 series at Roseland Lanes in Oakwood at a Division I district competition and advanced to the annual state meet in Columbus.
The two-handed throwing specialist competed at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on March 11 with the goal of posting a 600 series or better. After three games, he ended up hitting 600 exactly with scores of 216, 178 and 206.
He placed 28th out of 96 bowlers, a satisfying end to a successful season.
“I was definitely nervous, but it was an accomplishment getting there,” Stuver said. “I was happy with (the series). It was exciting. There were a lot of people there, I felt energized the whole time I was there, and it was just a fun environment.”
The state trip was the culmination of years of steady improvement for Stuver.
“Christian’s been on the varsity team for the last four years, and his average has improved every single year,” Eagles coach Tom Hart said.
He had to overcome some adversity in the middle of his series. He was placed on Lanes 41 and 42 for his second game, and the oil pattern on 42 broke down as the heavy use of urethane balls by so many bowlers pushed the oil further and further up the lane.
“It made everybody’s shots longer and more difficult,” Stuver said. “Everybody had to start moving to the right, and I guess people couldn’t deal with the transition.”
Stuver rolled a 178, the lowest of his three scores, before switching to a urethane ball himself for his third game and rebounding with a 206 on lanes 38 and 39.
After reaching his goal for a series and basking in the state environment, he can serve as an example to future Eagles teams even after he graduates.
“Honestly, it feels great,” he said. “I want it to be a goal for every other boys and girls bowler to have, to go to states and get the same experience that I just got.”
Also competing individually at the Division I meet was Avon junior Brenton Dill, making his second appearance in a row at Wayne Webb’s. He threw a 629 series to finish 17th overall, with games of 227, 201 and 201.
The individual state champion was Carter Street of Powell Olentangy Liberty, who rolled a 732 series and nearly managed a 300 in his first game, settling for 289. Centerville edged out Marion Harding for the team championship.
Amherst senior Makayla Velasquez won the Division I girls individual championship with a 664 series (235, 192, 237), and Hamilton won the team title over Plain City Jonathan Alder.
