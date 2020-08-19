In following the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s recent restructuring of the football season, the Southwestern Conference has released a new, six-game schedule for its eight teams – Avon, Avon Lake, North Ridgeville, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls, Amherst, Midview and Berea-Midpark.
The six-game regular season will begin Aug. 28 and end Oct. 2. Every team in the state will qualify for the playoffs under the OHSAA’s plan, with the first postseason game taking place Oct. 9. Every team in Ohio will also be given the option of playing 10 regular season games, regardless of playoff outcome, through Nov. 14.
Still, a season will only be played if Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health allow it. An announcement was made yesterday after publication deadline.
Westlake, the SWC’s ninth team, opted out of participating in the league schedule and will seek opponents that are operating on a similar training timeline. The Demons, like many schools in Cuyahoga County, have been practicing under Phase 1 protocol, meaning small group workouts with no helmets and no contact. Lorain County schools in the SWC, such as Avon and Avon Lake, have been engaging in more regular practices since the official start of the fall season Aug. 1.
Westlake athletic director Tony Cipollone announced Saturday that football would move to Phase 2 starting Monday, then up to Phase 3 today. This season was to be the school’s last in the SWC, as it will move to the Great Lakes Conference next year.
A full SWC schedule can be found at swcohio.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.