Persistence pays off for Olympic champion Nageotte
On a ride atop an Olmsted Falls fire truck, following a parade route that would escort her family from Village Green Park to the high school on Bagley Rd., Diane Nageotte took a look at Falls-Lenox Primary School and made a mental note.
The building was so familiar, having served as a destination for all three of her children as they were growing up.
“All the memories came flooding back, and that’s when the tears started,” Diane said. “It’s just really special.”
For parents, years tend to pass like hours. Just blink and those excitable little ones head off into the world as determined adults.
Sometimes, those adults go on to do extraordinary things. That’s why members of the Nageotte family were aboard that fire truck on Aug. 13. Diane’s oldest daughter, Katie, was the guest of honor at a citywide celebration of sport’s ultimate accomplishment — an Olympic gold medal.
In the early-morning hours of Aug. 5, Katie Nageotte, a 30-year-old product of the supportive city that helped raise her, cleared 4.9 meters (16 feet, 1 inch) in the pole vault final at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, outlasting the reigning world champion and securing the gold.
Back home, family members, friends and residents piled into local establishments like Fat Little Buddies Tavern on Cook Rd. that were opened early just to watch the pole vault’s medal round. As soon as Katie won, euphoria gripped those tight spaces.
That same joyous, surreal feeling has yet to dissipate.
“You watch her work so hard, and you hope for it so badly, and you just want her to be happy,” Diane said. “And when she achieves it, it’s just surreal. It’s just so exciting. When it happened I was crying too hard to have a thought in my head. All those other girls work just as hard as she does and want it just as badly, but at the end of the day, there’s several that could’ve taken the top spot. We’re just so fortunate that it happened to be (Katie’s) day.”
Eight days later, almost 3,000 people filed into Charles A. Harding Memorial Stadium to pay tribute to the city’s first Olympic champion, a 2009 Falls High School graduate.
When the homecoming ceremony started, the Bulldogs marching band began to play and Katie, flanked by the school’s mascot, walked through the inflatable football tunnel entrance and out to midfield, where a stage and podium were set up. Mayor Jim Graven, Olmsted Falls City Schools Superintendent Jim Lloyd, and Bulldogs track and field coaches John Novotny and Dave Godfray all gave a short speech recognizing the record-setting athlete.
“Katie performed on the world’s biggest stage,” Graven said. “The Olympics are the stadium of dreams. We wanted you to know our community and all these people are proud of you and the whole Nageotte family.”
As Godfray was speaking of Katie’s determination, threatening clouds unleashed a downpour, stalling the proceedings and forcing everyone in attendance into the high school’s gym. Within a half hour, the tributes continued in front of the rapt — and soaked — audience. The volleyball nets were still assembled in the middle of the floor from an earlier practice session.
When it was Katie’s turn to address the crowd, she was greeted with a standing ovation and chants of “USA” and “Katie”. She fought tears several times as she described her journey from a 70-pound seventh grader with an interest in vaulting to her current status as the best vaulter on earth.
Determination, emphasized by Godfray, is the key word. Nothing, especially Olympic gold, comes easy for even a world-class athlete.
“She was all legs and teeth,” Godfray said of Katie’s early vaulting days. “She grabbed a pole and started to practice with the freshmen and sophomores. She was a natural. Gymnastics, dance, basketball, soccer, etc., all told her body what to do. She added a foot or more (to her vaults) every year. Success isn’t about making the bar, but also about doing it right and safely.”
Before she ever attempted her first vault as a middle schooler, she spent her childhood actively pursuing just about every athletic endeavor imaginable. She played soccer, basketball, golf and was an avid gymnast. By the time she got to high school, she focused on golf, diving and pole vaulting.
It was in the vault where she’d sometimes challenge members of the Bulldogs boys team, and it became her favorite event.
“With her personality, I knew (pole vault) was right for her, but as a mom I didn’t want her to do it because you see your child falling out of the sky and it’s a scary thing,” Diane said. “But she loved it right from the start.
“She was always kind of a daredevil. When she was a kid she used to climb on the top of the jungle gyms instead of swinging on the swings, and the other moms would be like, wow, how many years of gymnastics have you had, and I’d say none. She did gymnastics for awhile and liked it, but when the pole vault came along, that’s where her heart was.”
In high school, she set school and individual meet records while placing at the Division I state meet three times. Her senior year, she set a new record by vaulting 13 feet and won the state championship. She spent two years at the University of Dayton before heading to Ashland University to close out a decorated college career.
Then she started competing internationally, climbing the ranks until eventually placing first in the U.S. Olympic Trials in June and securing her spot in Tokyo.
She admitted that the past year has been the best of her career, but she still had adversity to overcome.
She had COVID-19 early in the year, and though her initial recovery from the virus was quick, unexpected after-effects gave her what she called a “brain fog”, which messed with the pace and timing of her vaults and even her ability to process the questions asked on the show Jeopardy.
“There was a disconnect between my mind and body,” she said. “I couldn’t see the takeoff, couldn’t process it quickly enough. It was the worst feeling coming off the best year of my life. I cried a lot and considered quitting. It took awhile to get back.”
She got back on track in time to qualify for the Olympics, but a medal wasn’t a given, especially as weather and her own body conspired against her.
She qualified for the medal round on Aug. 2 by reaching 4.5 meters just as heavy rain was descending on the city. She narrowly avoided a two-hour delay. On Aug. 5, she missed her first two attempts, dealing with a left quadricep muscle that was tight and refused to loosen, despite her taking numerous practice trips down the runway.
Once again, she fought through and cleared 4.5, then 4.7, 4.8 and 4.85. When she cleared 4.9 on her second try, cameras caught her smiling before she even reached the ground. She became only the third American to win gold in the event, holding off Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia, who cleared 4.85 but failed to reach 4.95 in her final attempt.
“My life changed forever,” Katie said. “I was, am, an Olympic champion.”
Determination mattered for Katie, but so did the support of so many. Diane, her younger siblings, Emily and Andy, her coaches and every friend made along the way helped keep her grounded and picked her up when she was unsure of herself.
Perhaps her biggest supporter was her father, Mark, who was with her for her earliest jumps, driving her to whatever practice rounds and competitions he could.
“When Katie started pole vaulting he found a club out in Bellevue, which is an hour away,” Diane said. “And he’d drive her out there every week, just for the extra coaching that they had. He was a staunch supporter of whatever the kids were doing.”
Mark passed away of a sudden heart attack in September of 2007, but he’s remained with Katie throughout her entire career. She writes “dad” on the insteps of her shoes before competition, tapping it with one hand before sprinting full speed into a vault. During pivotal moments on her run to the gold, Mark may have answered an impromptu prayer or two.
For instance,when her quad was nagging her and she had important bars to clear, she asked him for a little help. Not long after, she was launching herself to the gold. “I looked up and said, dad, if you can loosen my leg up, I’ll take care of the rest,” she said. “On my second attempt at 4.9, as I ran down and took off, I thought, well, shoot, you really messed that up. This was not a good jump. Bud dad had his hand on my back and it carried me up just a little bit longer.”
Less than two weeks after all the training, all the hard days, all the doubt and all the payoff, there Katie was, back in her old high school cafeteria, signing hundreds of autographs and taking an untold number of selfies as ceremony attendees congratulated her. People were even allowed to hold the gold medal if they wished.
Katie took time to talk to each guest, regardless of age, asking them briefly about themselves. Some were people she knew, many more were people she didn’t. Everybody had her attention.
Not long ago, Katie may have been one of the little ones walking up to the table, a bit shy but nevertheless excited to meet a homegrown hero and stare at a gold medal that was too big for one tiny hand to hold.
In the blink of an eye, those children will grow into young adults and walk the same OFHS halls Katie used to.
With similar persistence, who knows what they’ll accomplish.
