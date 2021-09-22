Members of the Westlake boys soccer team were fired up in the immediate aftermath of their 2-1 win over North Olmsted on Sept. 15.
After erasing a 1-0 deficit in the second half and weathering an Eagles team that entered Read Field at Lee Burneson Middle School ranked 12th in the state in Division I, the Demons had proved something to themselves about toughness. They couldn’t hide their excitement.
Senior co-captain Basheer Alramahi scored two goals in a two-minute span (59th minute, 61st) to put the Demons ahead, and a sturdy defense held the Eagles’ top playmakers in check for most of the night to secure their biggest win to date.
“We went down 1-0, and that’s not how we wanted to start the game,” Alramahi said. “We knew that we could compete with this team and beat them, and we just had to put it in our mind that we could get a few in the net.”
The Demons improved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the brand new Great Lakes Conference West Division. The Eagles (6-2, 0-1 GLC West) presented the first of several serious divisional challenges to come, with matchups against state-ranked Bay and Rocky River still ahead. Focused on one game at a time, the Demons were happy to pass the North Olmsted test.
“That’s one thing about this team, they’re not going to back away from a challenge,” Demons coach Doug Kuns said. “Our expectations at the beginning of the year, moving into a new conference, is that we wanted to win the conference. Credit to North Olmsted. They’re a good squad and they took it to us in the first half.”
“We regrouped at halftime, talked about what we needed to adjust in the second half, and I think the boys did a good job of that,” he said.
Before Alramahi scored, there was a change in momentum early in the second half as they started to take control of the action at midfield and gain possession. They came away with a significant advantage in offense in the final 40 minutes, tallying 11 shots (five on target) to just four total shots for the Eagles.
Shifting play in their favor wasn’t easy. The game was fast and physical, with both teams picking up multiple yellow cards and a number of fouls whistled. The Eagles’ goal, scored by senior sniper Owen Reyes in the 23rd minute, was the first the Demons had allowed all season.
They were happy to hold the Eagles to just that one score, though. Reyes and fellow senior Ryan Sanborn have made for one of the best one-two offensive punches in the area on a team that had scored 54 goals in seven games before traveling to Westlake.
“(Our success comes from) putting a winning mentality in our minds and just wanting to work together and putting the team ahead of ourselves,” Alramahi said. “I think translating that onto the field is our biggest strength. I look forward to (these types of games) so much. It’s a great challenge for us as a team, and when we’re able to compete and win like this, it’s even better for the team.”
For the Eagles, losing the lead and, eventually, the game to the Demons meant the continuation of a frustrating week. Two days prior, they’d lost 2-0 at Avon in a game head coach Chris Marsh thought could’ve just as easily ended in a 0-0 tie.
Against the Demons, the Eagles came away feeling like both goals allowed came due to defensive breakdowns that could’ve been avoided. Also scheduled to play Amherst on Sept. 18, it was a big prove-it week for a team stocked with 15 seniors and high expectations.
“In crunch time we’re supposed to get the job done,” Marsh said. “We had some misplays, some miscues and gave them opportunities and (Westlake) jumped all over them. We knew Westlake was a tough team that was going to work their tails off, and they did. We were looking to be tested (this week), and that’s exactly what we got. The results were not what we should’ve gotten.”
Eagles goalie Gannon Graf finished with five saves, while Demons counterpart Leo Zanotti had three. Both teams will continue with West play tonight at 7 p.m., with the Eagles hosting Fairview and the Demons traveling to Elyria Catholic.
