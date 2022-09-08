Avon Lake’s young volleyball team got a good look at one of the Southwestern Conference contenders it intends to chase this season, and discovered there’s still plenty of work to do.
A trip to defending SWC champion and Division I state semifinalist Amherst ended in a 3-0 loss for the Shoregals on Sept. 1. The Comets won each set 25-22, 25-9 and 25-21.
Stephanie Smith led the Shoregals (4-1, 3-1 SWC) with 12 kills, Rachel Meyer dished 27 assists and Dani McArthur made 10 digs, but the team’s undefeated start to the season was upended by a Comets (6-0, 4-0 SWC) roster that was a little more seasoned and playing with a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
The Comets knew going in that the Shoregals – a Division I district finalist last year – wouldn’t make anything easy on them.
“We’d been preparing for a good match against Avon Lake because both of our programs have something to prove,” Comets coach Felicia Sanchez said. “Our pregame speech was that both of us have something to prove. It might be something different, but this is going to be a dogfight. I think we sent a message to ourselves about what we’re capable of and what we still need to work on.”
The Shoregals briefly took a 14-12 lead midway through the first set, but the Comets roared back and went ahead 18-15, largely thanks to four kills registered by heavy-hitting senior Nia Hall. Her kill off an Ava Haddix assist scored the deciding point in the 25-22 victory.
Then the Comets, flush with seven seniors in their starting lineup, put forth a dominating effort in the second set. With Haddix serving, they rattled off 14 straight points and cruised to the 25-9 win. The set showed off the Comets’ versatility, as they scored in a variety of ways with powerful kills, aggressive serves and a defense that was quick to fill gaps and keep the ball in play. In all, six different players recorded at least one point.
“(We had) fire,” Hall said of the Comet effort. “I think we really wanted it and it showed tonight. I think we got the nerves out in the first set. Once we realized that we were fine, we just had to play calm, and when we play calm we play our best.”
Things were going so well for the Comets heading into the third set that they decided to jam along with the music selection blaring in the Steele High School gym, briefly singing and dancing to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” before heading back to the court. The Shoregals responded by taking a quick 4-0 lead, but a 9-1 Comets run wrested control back, 13-8.
Up 24-21, Haddix set up Hall with the match-ending kill and the Comets’ unblemished record stayed intact for another night. Hall finished with 18 kills, followed by Cecily Waynar’s 11. Haddix had 43 assists.
The Shoregals will head to Elyria on Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. varsity start.
