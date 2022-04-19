Having played only five games in four weeks, the Fairview baseball team was patiently waiting for an afternoon where it could bust loose and build some momentum.
Under sunny skies at Bohlken Park on April 15, the Warriors got exactly what they needed. In the team’s best offensive performance of the young season, as they rolled past Clearview 13-2 in five innings.
Going to work right away against Clippers pitching, the Warriors (2-4) racked up eight hits and drew eight walks. They built a 12-0 lead in the first two innings while sending 20 batters to the plate.
“We’ve got some great hitters on the team,” said Warriors senior Sean McNamara, who was 2-for-2 with 3 RBI and also earned the pitching victory. “We were kind of rough to start out the season, but we got back and picked it up and got the job done today.”
Against Clippers (0-5) starter Anthony Ruiz, the first five Warrior hitters reached base via a walk or getting hit by a pitch, making it 2-0 before the first out was recorded. With one down, Brady Weir hit an RBI single to center field, and Connor Canfield’s RBI groundout five pitches later bumped the lead to 4-0.
After McNamara struck out the side in the top of the second, the Warrior lineup exploded in the bottom half. Five runs crossed before the first out, with Avery Bruening and Josh Hill hitting RBI singles, Jack Burke launching a RBI triple to the left field wall, and McNamara adding an RBI double to right. With one out and the bases loaded, Leslie hit a second RBI single on the infield, and Bruening followed with a two-run single to push the lead to 12-0.
McNamara’s second RBI double of the day in the third inning made it 13-0.
“We really just tried to work the counts and wait for a good pitch. Then we’d go for it,” Leslie said.
On the mound, McNamara threw 79 pitches and gave up two runs in the fourth and fifth innings due to a combination of missing his spots and two errors in the field. He allowed just two hits, walked three, hit two batters and struck out six.
Ruiz took the loss for the Clippers after seeing 13 batters. He was credited with eight runs allowed on five hits and four walks in one inning. In relief, Sabian Alvarado gave up five runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks in two innings. Gavin Alvarado pitched the fourth, walking the bases loaded before getting out of the jam unscathed.
With important Great Lakes Conference games coming up, the Warriors hope their bats stay hot. They play at Westlake todayt at 5 p.m. in a West Division matchup, then travel to Parma Thursday at 5 p.m. On April 25-26, they’ll play a home-and-home series against Bay.
“(Today’s win) builds up the morale for us,” Warriors coach Zak Broschk said. “We had a couple tough games before this, and this is what the guys needed to get back on track.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
