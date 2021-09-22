Game Balls

– Rocco Conti, Olmsted Falls: Rushed for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns on 10 carries and caught a touchdown pass in a 49-19 win over North Ridgeville.

– Jacob Madis, North Ridgeville: Completed 11 of 15 passes for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the loss at Olmsted Falls.

– Sam DeTillio, Avon: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards on 2 carries in a 48-6 win at Elyria.

– Eddie Lewis, Lutheran West: Rushed for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns on 6 carries in a 57-7 win over Vermilion.

– Xavier Balson, North Olmsted: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards on 6 carries in a 45-0 win over Fairview.

– Jared Kelley, North Olmsted: Had 7 catches for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the win over Fairview.

By the numbers

318: First-half rushing yards for Olmsted Falls in a 49-19 win over North Ridgeville.

47: Yards covered by Mack Massad’s game-winning field goal as Rocky River beat Elyria Catholic on the road, 21-20.

35: Points scored in the second quarter by Columbia in a 42-6 win over Brookside.

26: Plays it took for Lutheran West to pile up 440 yards of offense in a 57-7 win over Vermilion.

4: Shutouts pitched by North Olmsted in the last decade following a 45-0 win over Fairview. The team’s last shutout win came in September of 2020. Before that, twice in 2012.

1: Little Brown Jug captured by Bay after a 21-7 victory at Westlake.

Week 5 scores

Southwestern Conference

Avon 48, Elyria 6

Berea-Midpark 23, Avon Lake 17

Olmsted Falls 49, North Ridgeville 19

Great Lakes Conference-West

Bay 21, Westlake 7

North Olmsted 45, Fairview 0

Rocky River 21, Elyria Catholic 20

Lorain County League

Columbia 42, Brookside 6

Independent

St. Edward 35, Massillon Washington 18

St. Ignatius 33, Akron Hoban 27

Non-league

Lucas 35, Lakewood 27

Lutheran West 57, Vermilion 7

Week 6 schedule

Southwestern Conference

Avon at North Ridgeville, 7 p.m.

Avon Lake at Midview, 7 p.m.

Elyria at Olmsted Falls, 7 p.m.

Great Lakes Conference-West

Elyria Catholic at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Rocky River at Bay, 7 p.m.

Westlake at North Olmsted, 7 p.m.

Great Lakes Conference-East

Holy Name at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Lorain County League

Black River at Brookside, 7 p.m.

Chagrin Valley Conference-Metro

Lutheran West at Wickliffe, 7 p.m.

Independent

Beacon Hill (VA) at St. Edward, 7 p.m. (Sept. 25)

River Rouge (MI) at St. Ignatius, 4 p.m. (Sept. 25)

Standings

GLC

Div. 

Overall

West

North Olmsted

1-0

4-1

Bay

1-0

3-1

Rocky River

1-0

3-2

Elyria Catholic

0-1

3-2

Westlake

0-1

2-3

Fairview

0-1

1-4

East

Buckeye

1-0

4-1

Lakewood

0-0

4-1

Parma

0-0

2-2

Holy Name

0-0

1-3

Normandy

0-0

1-3

Valley Forge

0-1

2-2

SWC

League

Overall

Olmsted Falls

2-0

4-1

Berea-Midpark

2-0

3-2

Avon Lake

1-1

4-1

Avon

1-1

3-2

North Ridgeville

1-1

3-2

Midview

1-1

1-4

Elyria

0-2

3-2

Amherst

0-2

0-5

LCL

League

Overall

Columbia

2-0

5-0

Keystone

2-0

3-1

Firelands

2-0

3-2

Black River

1-1

3-2

Brookside

1-1

2-2

Wellington

0-2

2-3

Oberlin

0-2

1-4

Clearview

0-2

0-4

CVC – Metro

League

Overall

Independence

1-0

4-1

Lutheran West

1-0

4-1

Wickliffe

0-0

1-3

Cuyahoga Hts.

1-1

3-1

Brooklyn

0-1

3-2

Trinity

0-1

1-4

Independent

Overall

St. Edward

5-0

St. Ignatius

3-2

