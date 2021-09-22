Game Balls
– Rocco Conti, Olmsted Falls: Rushed for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns on 10 carries and caught a touchdown pass in a 49-19 win over North Ridgeville.
– Jacob Madis, North Ridgeville: Completed 11 of 15 passes for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the loss at Olmsted Falls.
– Sam DeTillio, Avon: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards on 2 carries in a 48-6 win at Elyria.
– Eddie Lewis, Lutheran West: Rushed for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns on 6 carries in a 57-7 win over Vermilion.
– Xavier Balson, North Olmsted: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards on 6 carries in a 45-0 win over Fairview.
– Jared Kelley, North Olmsted: Had 7 catches for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the win over Fairview.
By the numbers
318: First-half rushing yards for Olmsted Falls in a 49-19 win over North Ridgeville.
47: Yards covered by Mack Massad’s game-winning field goal as Rocky River beat Elyria Catholic on the road, 21-20.
35: Points scored in the second quarter by Columbia in a 42-6 win over Brookside.
26: Plays it took for Lutheran West to pile up 440 yards of offense in a 57-7 win over Vermilion.
4: Shutouts pitched by North Olmsted in the last decade following a 45-0 win over Fairview. The team’s last shutout win came in September of 2020. Before that, twice in 2012.
1: Little Brown Jug captured by Bay after a 21-7 victory at Westlake.
Week 5 scores
Southwestern Conference
Avon 48, Elyria 6
Berea-Midpark 23, Avon Lake 17
Olmsted Falls 49, North Ridgeville 19
Great Lakes Conference-West
Bay 21, Westlake 7
North Olmsted 45, Fairview 0
Rocky River 21, Elyria Catholic 20
Lorain County League
Columbia 42, Brookside 6
Independent
St. Edward 35, Massillon Washington 18
St. Ignatius 33, Akron Hoban 27
Non-league
Lucas 35, Lakewood 27
Lutheran West 57, Vermilion 7
Week 6 schedule
Southwestern Conference
Avon at North Ridgeville, 7 p.m.
Avon Lake at Midview, 7 p.m.
Elyria at Olmsted Falls, 7 p.m.
Great Lakes Conference-West
Elyria Catholic at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Rocky River at Bay, 7 p.m.
Westlake at North Olmsted, 7 p.m.
Great Lakes Conference-East
Holy Name at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Lorain County League
Black River at Brookside, 7 p.m.
Chagrin Valley Conference-Metro
Lutheran West at Wickliffe, 7 p.m.
Independent
Beacon Hill (VA) at St. Edward, 7 p.m. (Sept. 25)
River Rouge (MI) at St. Ignatius, 4 p.m. (Sept. 25)
Standings
GLC
Div.
Overall
West
North Olmsted
1-0
4-1
Bay
1-0
3-1
Rocky River
1-0
3-2
Elyria Catholic
0-1
3-2
Westlake
0-1
2-3
Fairview
0-1
1-4
East
Buckeye
1-0
4-1
Lakewood
0-0
4-1
Parma
0-0
2-2
Holy Name
0-0
1-3
Normandy
0-0
1-3
Valley Forge
0-1
2-2
SWC
League
Overall
Olmsted Falls
2-0
4-1
Berea-Midpark
2-0
3-2
Avon Lake
1-1
4-1
Avon
1-1
3-2
North Ridgeville
1-1
3-2
Midview
1-1
1-4
Elyria
0-2
3-2
Amherst
0-2
0-5
LCL
League
Overall
Columbia
2-0
5-0
Keystone
2-0
3-1
Firelands
2-0
3-2
Black River
1-1
3-2
Brookside
1-1
2-2
Wellington
0-2
2-3
Oberlin
0-2
1-4
Clearview
0-2
0-4
CVC – Metro
League
Overall
Independence
1-0
4-1
Lutheran West
1-0
4-1
Wickliffe
0-0
1-3
Cuyahoga Hts.
1-1
3-1
Brooklyn
0-1
3-2
Trinity
0-1
1-4
Independent
Overall
St. Edward
5-0
St. Ignatius
3-2
