A week removed from earning a major victory in its head-to-head rivalry with Avon, Avon Lake couldn’t spark its offense in an unexpected loss to visiting Berea-Midpark.
The Shoremen (4-1, 1-1 Southwestern Conference) – ranked third in Division II in last week’s state AP poll – led 7-6 in the first quarter, but gave up a pair of touchdowns to the Titans (3-2, 2-0 SWC) to fall behind 21-7. Owen Wiley converted a field goal just before halftime to make it 21-10.
The Shoremen briefly mounted a comeback in the third thanks to Jeremy Santiago’s 2-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 21-17, but the Titans forced a safety in the fourth that pushed their lead to six points. The hosts were unable to respond.
With the win, the Titans joined Olmsted Falls at the top of the SWC standings at 2-0.
Rocky River 21, Elyria Catholic 20
Mack Massad drilled a 47-yard field goal as time ran out to lift Rocky River (3-2, 1-2 GLC) to a win over host Elyria Catholic (3-2, 1-1).
Down 20-18, Rocky River’s comeback was set up by a fumble recovery by Owen Kleckner. The home team led the entire night, but a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Braedon Spies cut the lead to two points before the final dramatics.
The Pirates rushed for 170 yards with Tommy Bebie leading the way with 88 carries on 21 carries, followed by Spies with 69 yards on 16 carries. Meanwhile, Levi Ellis of Elyria Catholic rushed for 174 yards.
North Olmsted 45, Fairview 0
The Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Great Lakes Conference West) wasted little time in building a big lead on the Warriors (1-4, 0-1 GLC West), going up 21-0 in the first quarter and increasing it to 28-0 at halftime.
Eagles quarterback Xavier Balson completed 16 of 23 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns to speedy wideout Jared Kelley. Kelley had six catches for 168 yards. Bryson Burgess and Brady Haug added rushing touchdowns in the shutout effort.
Avon 48, Elyria 6
Avon (3-2, 1-1 Southwestern Conference) rushed for 202 yards and passed for 184 yards in routing Elyria (3-2, 0-2 SWC).
Leading 21-0 at halftime, Avon doubled the score in the third quarter before adding another touchdown in the final quarter.
Lutheran West 57, Vermilion 7
Efficient may be an understatement when it came to the Longhorns’ (4-1) offensive output in the rout of the visiting Sailors (1-4).
In nine total possessions, they ran 26 plays, amassed 440 yards and scored seven touchdowns while holding the Sailors to 127 total yards and a single score.
Aided by two touchdowns each from Eddie Lewis and Jamarrian Banks, the Longhorns carried a 43-7 lead into halftime and cruised from there. Lewis continued his big season, rushing for 115 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries.
Lucas 35, Lakewood 27
The Cubs (5-0) were able to hold off the visiting Rangers (4-1) in a matchup that neither had planned. Both teams lost out on their original opponents due to COVID-19 precautions, and agreed to play in Lucas 48 hours before kicking off.
For the Rangers, Sept. 17 was supposed to be their Great Lakes Conference East Division opener against Normandy. Instead, the Division II program took on a Div. VII opponent in the Cubs, who took a 28-13 lead late in the third quarter and held on thanks to Grant Barrett’s 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
The Rangers scored two late touchdowns to pull within a possession, 35-27, but came no closer as the Cubs were able to run out the remaining clock. It was a homecoming of sorts for Rangers coach Tom Thome, who was on the Lucas staff from 2008-13.
Columbia 42, Brookside 6
A 35-point second quarter proved too much for visiting Brookside (2-2, 1-1 Lorain County League) as Columbia (5-0, 2-0 LCL) took an easy victory on Friday.
The host team scored two touchdowns just 1:03 apart on 3- and 8-yard runs by Marco Cirigliano to open the quarter, while scoring a 4-yarder late in the half. He added another -- from 2 yards -- in the third quarter. Owen Menge scored the other two touchdowns in the second quarter on a 9-yard run and a 24-yard reception from Andrew Champagne.
Brookside’s lone score came in the final quarter on a 7-yard pass from Kenny Grobolsek to Ben Montgomery.
