The scores certainly counted, but a Southwestern Conference girls tennis opener between the Westlake Demons and the North Olmsted Eagles on Aug. 10 was more about appreciating what you have while you have it.
The Demons (1-0) held serve on all five courts, defeating the Eagles (0-1) 5-0 on a humid afternoon in front of a masked and socially-distant crowd at Westlake High School. But, mostly, the players were just happy to compete.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic having already pushed in-person schooling online for districts across the state, the 2020 fall sports season stands on shaky ground, the threat of postponements lingering over every practice, every match. Last Monday’s contest was the first played on Westlake’s campus in more than five months.
“It’s great to be able to be with other girls and get some exercise in,” said Demons junior Niege DeAngelis, who beat Eagles senior Autumn Mellino in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2 in the first singles match. “I’m just going one day at a time I guess. We’ll see what comes and if they make a decision to cancel tennis at least we got this much in. I hope we get a full season.”
Second-year Demons coach Doug Cook was happy to start out with a win.
“We always set our goals high, but the ultimate goal is to have fun, which I think we’re having,” Cook said. “We’ve got a lot of young girls, and it should be a very interesting year.”
The Demons, who finished third in the SWC last season, took control early against the less-experienced Eagles and nearly finished with a clean sweep on the scoresheet. Madison Shami beat Megan Benjamin 6-0, 6-0 in second singles, Mia Iditoiu defeated Vivian Orosz in third singles, 6-0, 6-0, Stella Davisson and Jackie Wong knocked off Natalia Reyes and Salma Al-Muhtaseh 6-0, 6-0 in first doubles and Kenzie Stokes and Michelle Ho defeated Mays Turabi and Christina Piningolo in second doubles 6-0, 6-0.
The first singles duel between DeAngelis and Mellino went back and forth before a change in strategy paid off for DeAngelis.
“I was ahead in the first set, and in the second set I was kind of off to a bad start,” DeAngelis said. “(Cook) told me to go back to my backhand and try some drop shots, and that worked really well.”
For Mellino, simply being able to start the season was enough for one day.
“We were on and then we were off, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do (if the season was shut down),” Mellino said. “But today’s very exciting. I’m very happy, looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Eagles coach Eric Hodge, now in his 21st year, has a lot of youth on his roster coming off of a fifth place finish in the SWC in 2019. Mellino is the team’s only senior.
Due to COVID uncertainty, numbers are down this year for a program that usually hovers around 20 girls. This year’s team has 11.
Also hurting the Eagles early on in the season is that they only recently were allowed to return to practice. The North Olmsted City School District followed the advice of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health just before the season’s official Aug. 1 start and postponed all extracurricular activities before allowing sports to resume Aug. 5.
“It hasn’t even sunk in that we actually played the match,” Hodge said. “I don’t think we as coaches were expecting to be here today to play our first match. I think every girl out here was on cloud nine that they actually got to play a match.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.