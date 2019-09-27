AVON LAKE - The Avon Lake Beer Fest is returning for its second round.
Avon Lake Beer Fest 2019 will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Miller Road Park, 33760 Lake Road. The VIP gates will open at 12:30.
The city and Heritage Avon Lake hosted the inaugural Beer Fest last year as part of the city's bicentennial celebration. It was a big success, so the people involved wanted to bring it back. The Avon Lake Athletic Boosters are organizing this year's Beer Fest, with proceeds benefiting Avon Lake's high school and middle school sports teams and the city's parks.
Event organizers expect more than 2,000 people to attend. The festival will feature 22 Ohio-based breweries and distributors offering 48 kinds of beer, at least five local wineries and a 25-piece German band.
"I worked at the Beer Fest last year, and thought, 'What a great event,'" boosters President Mary Gallagher said. "The city did a great job with Beer Fest last year, and we want to build on that."
Breweries at the event include Sibling Revelry Brewery of Westlake, Railroad Brewing Company of Avon, Brew Kettle in Strongsville and Great Lakes Brewing Co. of Cleveland. Heidelberg Distributing Co. also will bring 14 kinds of beer.
The Avon Lake Kiwanis club helped introduce wine to the festival for the first time. Klingshirn and John Christ wineries in Avon Lake will provide a selection, Gallagher said.
Early bird tickets can be purchased for $20. The first 250 tickets are available at a discount and will include a beer-tasting glass, 12 tasting tickets and a Lyft coupon.
Beer Fest wine admission includes 12 tasting tickets for $35. Non-alcohol admission tickets, which include tickets for soft drinks or water, are $5.
This year's beer festival also will feature kids' games, food trucks, a 50-50 raffle, special commemorative growlers (half-gallon glass jugs available for filling) for $15, Avon Lake athletic apparel and spirit wear and beer tents if it rains. The festival will be held rain or shine, Gallagher said.
“We’re hoping for great weather and a great turnout,” Gallagher said. “We’d like for this to become an annual festival.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.avonlakeathleticbooster.org.
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com. or 440-871-5797.
