AVON LAKE - Community Resource Services, which has helped thousands of people and families in need in Avon and Avon Lake, will hold its biggest fundraiser of the year on Jan. 25.
The 31st Annual Strong Hearts, Strong Community Charity Ball will be held at 6:30 p.m. at LaCentre Conference & Banquet Facility, 25777 Detroit Road, Westlake.
Organizers are expecting about 400 for the event, which is black-tie optional.
Tickets for $130 per person or $1,100 for a table of 10. The night includes appetizers, cocktails, dinner and an open bar. There also will be raffles, auctions and dancing. Music will be provided by The Midtown Band led by singer Kearsten Kopf.
"This is our biggest event of the year," said Pam Ohradzansky, executive director of Community Resource Services. "We look forward to hosting the event and seeing all of our supporters who have graciously given helped us so we can continue to help others."
Community Resource Services raised $82,000 at last year’s event and hopes to raise a similar amount this year, said Sheila Roth, event coordinator for CRS.
Ohradzansky said the agency’s main service is its on-site food pantry. Community Resource Services provided 112,000 pounds of food in 2019 and more than 100,000 pounds of food in 2018.
"Thanks to the generosity of the companies who have supported us, CRS also has been able to provide basic needs to individuals and families who qualify," Ohradzansky said. Because of support we have received and through fundraising efforts, we have been able to provide financial assistance to people to help them with rent, utilities, medical expenses, car repairs, school supplies and other help."
The charity ball is being sponsored by Performance Health, Jazzercise, GenOn and West Life, but other potential sponsors or attendees may contact Roth at sroth@aalcrs.org.
Community Resource Services is at 33479 Lake Road, Suite C, Avon Lake, 44012.
