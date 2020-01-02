AVON LAKE - A tragic school bus rollover crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that killed six children in 2016 grew into a cause for Rudy Breglia.
That crash, which was caused by driver error, propelled Breglia into action. The bus driver had been wearing a seat belt, but the young passengers didn't have any.
The 72-year-old grandfather of four — two of them attend Avon Lake City Schools — began presenting information to numerous school districts and city councils about the need for seat belts on school buses. Avon Lake and Beachwood schools have implemented pilot programs. Each district purchased two school buses equipped with 72 lap-shoulder belts before the school year began.
As a member of the School Bus Safety Alliance, Breglia has been on what he describes as a "burning platform" to persuade more school districts to do the same.
"Those children on that school bus in Chattanooga had no chance without seat belts," Breglia said. "And it was made worse without having seat belts. I just put myself in the shoes of the parents who heard that their child was killed in a school bus crash and realized the reason that their child was not coming home from school that day."
In the last several months, Breglia has spoken to community and government organizations and received a positive reception. They include the Avon school board and city councils in Avon, Rocky River and Westlake. He has received letters or resolutions of support from the cities of Lorain, Sandusky and Vermilion.
Breglia's ultimate goal is a state law requiring seat belts on school buses. Ohio would join Arkansas, California, Nevada, New York and Texas, which require lap-shoulder belts on their school buses.
Breglia's first stop was before the Avon Lake School Board during a meeting in Nov. 2016 about the need for seatbelts in school buses. By the middle of December of that year, he had the ear of Avon Lake Schools Superintendent Bob Scott.
Scott said that the district will review the statistics to review how the different age groups of students are doing with the seatbelts in the spring and begin considering how to proceed with possibly have more buses equipped with seatbelts.
Avon Superintendent Bob Scott said he was aware of Breglia's concern for student safety even before he started advocating for seat belts on buses. Breglia used to ask Scott how secure the school buildings were.
"It's time we begin to consider having seat belts on school buses," Scott said. "If we have to have them in our cars, why can't we do it on our buses? Rudy is one of those rare individuals who once he has a concern, he stays with it."
More recently, Breglia is pushing for the state legislature to support a resolution to have a pool of funds for $10,000 grants that school district's can draw from. The grants would cover the average $8,500 cost of installing seatbelts on school buses. A new school bus costs about $90,000.
So far, Breglia also has spoken to Avon Schools, and numerous city councils including Avon, Rocky River, and Westlake. He has received letters or resolutions of support from the cities of Lorain, Sandusky and Vermilion.
Breglia said having a seat belt on a school bus is like having a fire extinguisher in a room.
"If you don't have an extinguisher in place, you're not going to be prepared in the event of a rare catastrophic event,” he said. “Seat belts are an enhancement."
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.