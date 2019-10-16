A night of tricks and treats will be held Saturday at the Rocky River United Methodist Church on Detroit Road.
Called Trunk or Treat in the past and held outdoors, this year’s Tables and Treats will be indoors to avoid any chance of bad weather spoiling the Halloween fun. Instead of trunks, it will feature 30 tables with different confections, food and drinks provided by the church. A DJ will play music during the event, which is open to all and will go from 6 to 8 p.m.
Trick or treaters can play a variety of games. Adults can enter a raffle for a bowling party for 12 at Bay Lanes in Bay Village.
“Trick or Treating in town can take us in opposite directions sometimes,” said Quinn Bennett, the church’s director of children’s ministry. “When my kids were young, my son was six years older than my youngest so he would speed through houses before we could get to them. With this event, we could finish at our own pace and still be together at the end of it.”
The event was created to give parents and younger children time to enjoy a holiday that can be scary or time-consuming Bennett said. Parents won't have to worry, as Tables and Treats won’t feature anything scary or overwhelming for younger children.
“It’s a different option for parents to spend time together with their families,” Bennett said. “It’s just a time to get together and have fun.”
The Kiwanis Club of Rocky River will also have a Trunk or Treat event Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rocky River Senior Center.
For more information regarding this event, go to rrumc.org or contact the church at office@rrumc.org.
