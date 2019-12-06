AVON - Negotiations between the city and the owners of the Lake Erie Crushers started last week with one possible result being extending the baseball team's lease at Sprenger Stadium for five more years.
Avon City Council's Finance Committee and Crushers co-owner Tom Kramig met behind closed doors Nov. 25 to discuss financial matters.
The current lease runs through Oct. 31, 2024. The Crushers, through Blue Dog Baseball LLC, the private entity that oversees the team's operations, are seeking to extend it until 2029 and restructure their annual payments to the city. When the Westlake couple bought the team in February 2016, they assumed the 15-year lease from previous owner Steve Edelson.
Blue Dog Baseball LLC is open to renegotiating the lease, said Tom Kramig, who co-owns the team with his wife, Jacqueline Kramig. She was not at the meeting.
The Crushers pay $250,000 rent annually to the city, making $50,000 monthly payments from May through September. The city spends between $25,000 and $50,000 for maintenance or improvements, said Bill Logan, the city's finance director.
Logan said after the meeting that the city plans to review more of the team’s financial records within the next two weeks. Pending council approval, a new lease deal could be in place early next year, Logan said.
"We want to stay in Avon," Tom Kramig said. "We definitely want to stay in Avon. We love it here.”
Finance Committee Chairman Dennis McBride said a new or restructured lease would have to make "financial sense."
"Right now, it doesn't make sense," McBride said. "We just need to see some more information. We didn't see enough tonight. We understand that Blue Dog Baseball, LLC is a private entity, but we're going to have to evaluate some things."
Avon pays for some of the maintenance at the 10-year-old ballpark and is responsible for any capital improvement projects at the complex. Besides rent, the city receives 4% of the revenue from any sponsors or advertising the Crushers receive, Logan said.
The $12.1 million, 5,000-seat stadium is owned by the city, which is responsible for most of its maintenance and upkeep. In August, the city agreed to spend slightly more than $600,000 to replace the stadium’s artificial turf, which is two years past its warranty.
The Crushers are one of 10 independent baseball teams in the Frontier League.
