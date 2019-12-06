AVON - A Mentor developer is proposing to build an industrial park in Avon along the north side of Avon Commerce Parkway near Moore Road.
Jackson Taylor Contractors wants to put a 240,000-square-foot building on a 28-acre site on the north side of Avon Commerce Parkway to accommodate manufacturing and distribution businesses. It will be the first phase of what company officials call Avon International Industrial Park, which it wants to build and hopes to expand to property along Chester Road.
Jackson Taylor Contractors owns the property, and plans to put a 120,000-square-foot building across the street later, said Ed Jasinski, principal of Jackson Taylor, a 10-year-old development company.
Jasinski and company representatives are scheduled to appear before the Avon Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Jasinski said he hopes to break ground on the first building in early spring so a tenant can be inside the building by mid summer.
"This will be the first phase of many," Jasinski said. "We have a lot of prospective tenants, which we cannot name at this time, but we're excited to be moving forward on this project."
Pam Fechter, planning coordinator for the city, echoed Jasinski's sentiments.
"It will add some diversity to Avon's portfolio of existing businesses," Fechter said. "This will be a full-scale industrial park and will be able to house several tenants."
Jasinski declined to give an estimated dollar amount of the investment that Jackson Taylor plans to make in Avon. The initial buildings will each have a 32-foot-high ceiling, and be able to handle up to six tenants, Jasinski said.
He added that Avon’s proximity to Interstate 90 and the Ohio Turnpike was a draw.
"Avon is right on a corridor, making places like Erie, Pennsylvania, and Buffalo to the east and Toledo to the west and Detroit to the north, easily accessible," Jasinski said. "Avon is a growing area and we want to be a part of it."
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
