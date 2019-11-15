NORTH RIDGEVILLE - Kevin Corcoran is looking forward to his new accommodations in North Ridgeville City Hall. Instead of just having a council member mailbox, Corcoran will move into the mayor’s office on Jan. 1.
Voters picked him Nov. 5 to succeed Mayor David Gillock, who is retiring after serving four terms.
Corcoran, 51, has served on City Council for 11 years, all but one as president. He talked about transitioning to mayoral duties recently inside his office at Schmitt Homes Inc., where he is a staff attorney. He will leave that job to focus on leading what has been named the fastest-growing city in Northeast Ohio, with the third-fastest-growing school district. About 200 to 300 new homes are added annually.
It is that growth that Corcoran vows to manage.
"Economic development is extremely important and we need to balance it with the residential growth,” he said.
One way to achieve that goal, he said, is to continue seeking outside funding or grants for projects such as widening Lear Nagle Road from two lanes to three between Lorain and Center Ridge roads, and the Center Ridge road-widening project. That project began in March 2018 and is expected to be finished in late 2021, with most of the road improvements being completed next year.
Alternative funding "was a big part of Mayor Gillock's success, and I hope to continue receiving funding from outside sources,” Corcoran said. “It helps alleviate the pressure on taxpayers and opens up city money for other projects.”
The Center Ridge Road project was a hot-button issue in the mayor's race. Delays have added an estimated $1.5 million to the original cost. The $54.7 million project is mostly funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation. It had been scheduled to be finished this fall.
Corcoran also supports creating a director of Economic Development position, which council has been considering. The city's current economic development team consists of Gillock, Safety-Service Director Jeff Armbruster and treasurer Jeff Wilcheck. The city’s exploding growth necessitates the new position, Corcoran said.
"I believe the future of North Ridgeville is bright," he said. "I'm glad to be a part of it and thank the citizens for choosing me. I'm grateful and hope to continue doing good things for the city."
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com, or 440-871-5797.
