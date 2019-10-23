Former Avon Fire Chief arrested on child pornography charge

AVON - The 80-year-old retired chief of the Avon Fire Department faces a felony charge of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.
Frank Root Jr., turned himself in to Avon police on Tuesday in connection to the child pornography-related offense after police issued a warrant for his arrest, according to an Avon police news release.
Following his arrest, Root was taken to Avon Lake Municipal Court where he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty.
Avon police received information about the case in July from the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office, which had received a complaint, according to police.
The offense is a fourth-degree felony.
No specific details were available about the case. He was released after posting a $10,000 personal bond following his arraignment.
Root served as Avon Fire chief from 1990 to 2006, the year he retired. Root is the father of Avon Fire Chief Frank Root III.
He is to appear for a preliminary hearing in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com, or 440-871-5797
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.