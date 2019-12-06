AVON - Community spirit and support were evident when the Avon High School marching band returned home from a national competition with an “excellent” rating.
The marching band finished 13th of 29 bands from Ohio and 29th of 91 bands nationwide that performed in the Bands of America Grand Nationals Championship Nov. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The 110-member band received 66.1 points out of a possible 51 to 75 points to receive an “excellent” rating from the Band Judges of America, said band director Aaron Jacobs. The marching band has received a statewide excellence rating of nine times since 2000, he said.
A “superior” rating is for a score of between 76 and 100 points. An “excellent” rating is a score between 51 and 75 points, Jacobs said.
When members returned early Nov. 17, their bus was given a police escort back to the high school and they were greeted with loud “welcome back” cheers.
That reception followed a watch party held Nov. 15 at Avon City Hall that included city officials and about 50 parents.
"The band gave its best performance of the year, and I'm proud of how they did on such a big stage with the caliber of competition there," said Jacobs, a 2004 Avon High School graduate in his sixth year as director. "The experience of being on such a large stage like that is second to none. The competition there is so strong, we just like to go to be a part of it and build upon that. Our band is young, and we have a lot to look forward to."
The band, accompanied by its color guard squad, opened its four-song production titled “Rockstar” with "Jukebox Hero," by Foreigner and closed with "City of Delusion" by the British rock band Muse. The marching band also performed "The Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel and "Tom Sawyer" by Rush.
Gerri Kelovsky, the mother of senior tenor drummer Matthew Kelovsky, attended the watch party with Matthew's grandmother, Pat Kelovsky.
"We love our band," Gerri Kelovsky said. "We had to come out and cheer them on. They do a great job. With this being Matthew's senior year, it means more."
Dell-Ann Lewis, president of the Avon Band Boosters, also was at the watch party. Her daughter, Sarah is a sophomore and member of the band's color guard.
"The band did a great job," Lewis said.
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.