NORTH RIDGEVILLE - The North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is ready for its annual citywide holiday open house on Saturday.
The 19th annual Holiday on the Ridge is expected to attract thousands of visitors and bring the community together as the holiday season gears up, said Marjorie Snyder, who heads the chamber.
The event, which features 22 open houses and Christmas-related events, kicks off at 8 a.m. with the Kiwanis/Key Club Pancake Breakfast at North Ridgeville High School. The event lasts until noon.
From 10 a.m. until noon, the North Ridgeville High School Spectrum of Sound Choir will sing Christmas carols at Northridge Health Center, 35990 Westminister Ave.
Visitors can drop in on any of the open houses at businesses, churches and institutions throughout the city. Go to https://nrchamber.com/ for open house hours and a full schedule of events.
The annual Christmas tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. in South Central Park.
"It builds Christmas spirit," Snyder said. "Holiday on the Ridge brings in people from all over and gives the community a chance to get together as the holiday season gets underway. It's very Christmasy."
The event includes a lot of stops with activities in between. Children can "make and take" their own crafts during the pancake breakfast, craft shows will abound and the North Ridgeville Branch of the Lorain Public Library System will be hosting activities. Visitors will also have a chance to win prizes.
Refreshments and hot chocolate will be available at the North Ridgeville Historical Society’s Old Town Hall Museum, 36119 Center Ridge Road.
Shoppers looking for a unique gift will find bricks from the former fire station on Avon Belden Road and from the original high school, which was torn down in the fall of 2017, and Wilcox School. The bricks are available for free or a donation. A medallion commemorating the building the bricks are from are available for $6 each, said Bill Noll, treasurer of the North Ridgeville Historical Society.
"For anyone who grew up in North Ridgeville, the bricks can make a nice keepsake or Christmas present," Noll said. "The buildings are gone, but the memories made within them are cherished and a brick would be a good reminder of that. Holiday on the Ridge is a fun tradition as people come back into town to see family and friends and enjoy the holiday season."
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.