A 32-year-old Westlake woman who died Dec. 28 in a car accident at Detroit and Bassett roads brightened the day for people around her with her personality and caring, a family friend said.
Crystal Cieza was buried Friday in Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park, but she will never be forgotten, said longtime family friend Debra Madaczky.
“She had a wonderful smile, which just lit up a room,” Madaczky said. “She made things brighter when she saw family and friends. We knew each other for years and talked about all sorts of different things. She was a good person and we’re going to miss her.”
Cieza, a part-time bookkeeper for Professional HVAC Services in Avon, had one sister, Cindy.
“She was an amazing aunt to all the kids,” Madaczky said. “She loved being around them.”
A GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses had raised $580 by Friday afternoon.
Cieza died from injuries she suffered when the 2018 Ford Taurus she was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole, said Capt. Jerry Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Police were called about the accident at 3:06 a.m.
Adam P. Robinson, 30, a passenger in the car, was treated at UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake for non life-threatening injuries, police said. Robinson was arrested and jailed for violating probation, Vogel said.
He was convicted of burglary in 2014 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for an incident in Westlake. Robinson was wearing an ankle monitoring device in the car, police said.
“It appears alcohol was involved in the accident and that they had been drinking,” Vogel said. “We’re waiting for toxicology and other test results and sometimes it can take a little time to get those reports back to see what was in her system.”
Christopher Harris of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office said last week the results were pending. As of Friday, no ruling had been made on Cieza’s cause of death.
The Taurus sustained heavy damage. No other vehicles were involved. The area around the accident was closed for about three hours while police investigated.
