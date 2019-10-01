A 47-year-old Cleveland man got more than bandages Sept. 23 when he rode a bicycle to Fairview Hospital in Cleveland to be treated for some cuts. He also got arrested.
It just so happened that Westlake police were looking for a burglar who broke into Parkside Church of the Nazarene on Hilliard Boulevard and CrossPointe Community Church on Columbia Road by breaking glass in windows and stealing computers, electronic equipment and a projector.
.
Capt. Jerry Vogel of the Westlake Police Department said police started calling around the morning of Sept. 23 after learning the two churches were broken into overnight. One call was to Fairview Hospital staff, who told police about a man they treated for cuts to his hands that required stitches. Police went to the hospital at 7 a.m. and a short time later arrested John Vargyas and charged him with breaking and entering and burglary at the two Westlake churches.
“It looks like he cut himself on glass going into them and took himself to the hospital,” Vogel said.
The cuts “were the type that are consistent with when you break through some glass,” Vogel said. Vargyas rode his bike when the committed the crimes, which Vogel called unusual.
Parkside church staff called about a break-in at 6:20 a.m. Sept. 23, Vogel said. Staff found two computers and electronic equipment were taken. The break-in at CrossPointe was discovered at 9:20 a.m. when staff found a Dell projector missing, Vogel said.
Police said they found Parkside’s computers and electronic equipment in the church where Vargyas had hidden them for later retrieval. They also recovered CrossPointe’s projector, which police found at the hospital, Vogel said.
Vargyas remains in jail in lieu of $45,000 bond. Court records do not list an attorney for him. Records show an extensive arrest and conviction history in Cleveland and its suburbs, including North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake, going back to 1994.
“Right now, they’re the only two we’ve connected him to, but he’s got a pretty extensive history,” Vogel said. “It looks like he cut himself on glass going into them and took himself to the hospital.”
Police also suspect the bicycle he rode to the churches and hospital was stolen.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.