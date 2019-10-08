A 29-year-old Vermilion man will be arraigned Oct. 22 in Rocky River Municipal Court on charges stemming from a Dec. 19 accident when police said the truck he was driving struck and killed a 72-year-old Oakland, Calif., woman was crossing Detroit Road.
Tyler J. May has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian. Police said May was driving a Spectrum utility truck when he hit Rita L. Vargo at 11:27 a.m. while she was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Hamlet Lane and Detroit.
Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel said it was a clear day and no weather or traffic conditions contributed to the accident.
“This was an unfortunate, tragic accident,” said Westlake Law Director Michael Maloney.
A retired nurse and native of Akron, Vargo was in Westlake visiting a longtime friend.
Vehicular homicide is a first-degree misdemeanor, which means May could get up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. Vehicular manslaughter is a second degree misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to three months in jail and up to a $750 fine. The failure to yield traffic offense carries no potential jail time.
Court records did not list any attorney for May, who is free pending the results of the arraignment.
Vargo’s friend in Westlake did not respond to a request for comment.
Spectrum officials said May no longer works for them.
“We regret Ms. Vargo lost her life in this tragic accident,” said Spectrum spokesman Bill Morand and declined further comment.
