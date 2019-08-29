Church of the Redeemer reminded the community on Sunday that it welcomes people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.
The Center Ridge Road church held a screening of “Gen Silent,” a documentary that follows six LGBTQ+ seniors navigating America’s healthcare system, for the 40 people who attended the event.
“It’s important we show this film because it demonstrates that we follow the teachings of Jesus,” said Senior Minister the Rev. R. Brooke Baker days before the screening. “His first commandment is to love your neighbor as yourself, so it’s easy to say that we do that, but this is one way of actually living that commandment.”
With 160 members, the church is an “open and affirming” congregation in Westlake, along with Dover Congregational UCC. Open and affirming means the church welcomes people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.
“Gen Silent” examines the isolation and fear many elderly LGBTQ+ members face daily. The film was produced and directed by Stu Maddux, a filmmaker and activist who focuses on LGBTQ+ issues.
“We wanted to provide educational opportunities to the larger community,” said Beth Long-Higgins, executive director of the Ruth Frost Parker Center for Abundant Aging. Long-Higgins, who has been showing this film to congregations since 2017, wants to spread awareness about aging issues within the LGBTQ+ community.
“It’s a justice issue,” Long-Higgins said. “Those of us who do not identify as LGBTQ+ need to be aware that people who are LGBTQ+ do not have the same protections as the rest of us throughout their entire lives.”
Gayle Donahue, the church’s faith community nurse, got the idea to show the documentary at the church after attending the Horizons of Aging Summit in Dayton. She saw the film for the first time there.
“They’re working in a system that all aging folks deal with,” Donahue said. “Whether you’re gay or straight, this film is a good message for everyone about the kinds of things we’re facing and how we can overcome it.”
Besides showing “Gen Silent,” the church has taken part in Pride in the CLE, which includes a march, for the past two years and delivers sermons that tell stories about same-sex couples.
“It is a way for people in the LGBTQ+ community to see that there are churches in the Westlake community that have a place for them and that they will be welcomed here,” Baker said.
Founded in 1954 as a “plant church” by the First Evangelical & Reformed Church of Lakewood, Church of the Redeemer became part of United Church of Christ in 1957. In 2005, UCC became the first church in America to endorse marriage equality.
Church of the Redeemer voted to become open and affirming in 2017. Despite this, Baker understands that many sects of Christianity have denounced same-sex marriage.
“Organized religion has done a lot of damage to the LGBTQ+ community,” Baker said. “We ask for forgiveness and we worship a god that offers us forgiveness, but we have to ask for forgiveness from that community. We have to own it and then move forward.”
