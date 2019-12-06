A couple’s benevolence has earned them new titles for the new year.
Andrew and Christine Mangels were named Mr. and Mrs. Westlake for 2020 during the city’s annual tree lighting Sunday at City Hall.
“I’m very grateful for being awarded this. It’s wonderful, more than anything because it’s a great way to highlight volunteerism in the community,” Andrew said. “There are a lot of great groups doing good work in the community and it feels good to be able to spread awareness of them.”
He is the director of Westlake Porter Public Library and Christine Mangels is a registered nurse.
Andrew is involved in various organizations aimed at improving the community’s well-being. Andrew Mangels is a member of the Westlake Town Criers, the Westlake/Bay Village Rotary Club and the Westlake Kiwanis Club.
He is president of the board of directors for Connecting For Kids, a Westlake organization that provides resources for youths struggling with anxiety, attention issues, developmental delays, epilepsy, and sensory issues. The organization also helps students who are struggling academically or having trouble making friends in school.
He also formed Continuing the Conversation, a group that brings together organizations such as the police department, schools and nonprofits to work on solving drug abuse issues.
Christine Mangels works full time doing case management for health insurance company Aetna, She also works part time on an information phone line for University Hospitals.
The nonprofit Westlake Town Criers is dedicated to aiding and assisting worthy causes in the city. The men’s organization has been recognizing couples making a positive impact on Westlake since 1955.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.