BAYarts is giving the community a chance to howl at the moon.
The 13th annual BAYarts Moondance will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 on the BAYarts campus on Lake Road. Tickets are $125 and are tax deductible. Proceeds support the arts center’s operations and fund its programs.
“Without it, we wouldn’t be able to keep the doors open,” said Andrea Richards, president of the BAYarts board of directors.
Proceeds will help fund the ongoing $3.5 million expansion and renovation of the Huntington Playhouse. The playhouse will serve as a cultural arts center with visual, music and performing arts opportunities.
The Moondance will include a caricature artist, a living statue, jugglers, artists, a magician and live music from classic rock act FireSide of Lakewood. There will also be a silent auction and a wine pull. In a wine pull, a participant pays a minimum of $20 to receive a bottle of wine pulled at random, said BAYarts Creative Programming Director Pam Mills.
“A lot of people know us for our children’s program, which is amazing,” Richards said. “But people don’t realize the fine arts that’s going on and the caliber of our instructors here. By having the whole campus open, people will be able to understand our mission.”
Vivid Diamonds & Design has designed limited-edition charms that will be sold to honor Pam and Gary Ebert for their support of the BAYarts community.
Food will be provided by 15 restaurants, including Café Melissa, Ironwood Café and B Spot. Drinks will be provided by Great Lakes Brewing Co., Butcher and the Brewer, Platform Beer Co. and Euro Fine Wines.
Last year the event raised $90,000.
“BAYarts is such a unique organization that brings value to the community and provides a great place to learn how to make quality art,” Richards said. “In today’s world, people need a place to go and expand their mind, be creative. You don’t find these kinds of places often.”
Tickets can be purchased at e.givesmart.com/events/dhd/. For more information, visit bayarts.net or call 440-871-6543.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or call 440-871-5797.
