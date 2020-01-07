Police suspect that a Bay Village man likely killed his partner and then turned the gun on himself Dec. 28 in their Wolf Road home because their relationship was ending.
Marilyn O’Donnell, 65, and Frank Muller, 66, were found dead from gunshot wounds in the home when police responded to a 12:20 p.m. call from a neighbor who heard popping noises and saw smoke coming from the home across the street. O’Donnell had been shot four times in the body and Muller once in the head, Bay Village Police Chief Mark Spaetzel said.
Police found a handgun in the home that they believe was the weapon Muller used to shoot O’Donnell and himself.
“We found that the relationship between them was ending and he was upset by this,” Spaetzel said.
The two had lived in the home for about a year after buying it together, Spaetzel said.
Police had not had any previous calls to the home while Muller and O’Donnell lived there.
“We had no indicators that there was any trouble between them before this took place,” Spaetzel said. “People liked them and got along with them.”
Services for O’Donnell were Saturday at St. Raphael Church in Bay Village with a private burial.
She is survived by two children, four grandchildren and a brother, according to her obituary on the Berry McGreevey funeral home website.
No information about services for Muller was available as of Friday night.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.