Discussion on legislation that could lead to new restrictions on temporary political yard signs in Fairview Park has been put on hold.
City Council’s Local Government and Community Services Committee voted to hold in committee formal discussions on regulating the signs. The committee does not have any specific proposals for limiting or changing restrictions on political signs, but wants to review the issue, Committee Chairman Brian McDonough said.
“We had a few inquiries from people about signs after they saw them going up around the city,” McDonough said. “So council President (Michael) Kilbane thought it should be brought up and discussed in case people feel there is a need for something more specific to be done.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Sarah Wering initially suggested waiting to discuss the sign regulation proposal. Wering said she didn’t think trying to decide on any new regulations for political signs was a good idea while races are ongoing for the mayor, council and school board. She favored waiting until after the Nov. 5 general election.
McDonough said he didn’t think council should necessarily wait that long. But he thought it should wait to discuss possible regulations until Kilbane could participate in discussions. McDonough said Kilbane, who had wanted to be present, was not at the committee meeting.
McDonough said he would contact Kilbane and schedule a committee meeting that the council president can attend. Wering agreed to postpone discussion until after that meeting.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or call 440-871-579
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.