Residents of a neighborhood with little greenspace might have a park within walking distance in a couple of years.
Fairview Park officials are trying to establish a park on vacant land in the Thomas Lane development in the city’s northeast section. The city is seeking a $50,000 grant from the Cuyahoga County Community Development Supplemental Grant program.
The city would contribute $8,110 to put the park on a .285 acre site near Story Road If the grant request is approved.
When the 18-home Thomas Lane development was built the developer gave the greenspace to the city in June 2017 with the hopes of providing an area for recreation and family-oriented activities, said Monica Jordan Rossiter, community development planner for Fairview Park.
The vacant parcel is the only greenspace in that part of the city, Jordan Rossiter said.
“The project will ensure that it can be utilized by residents, many of whom do not live within walking distance of a city park,” she said.
The park would include a walking path that connects Thomas Lane to Story Road, benches, landscaping, trash receptacles and a decorative fence.
Casino tax revenue funds the grant program, which Jordan Rossiter said is designed to help neighborhood community development projects such as parks and playgrounds.
Neighborhood residents who met with Mayor Eileen Patton told her they support establishing the greenspace as a park.
“Their input is what has guided the planning process as well as the future use of this city land.,” Jordan Rossiter said.
A small park would benefit the area, Patton said.
"We’re so happy to be able to provide a gathering greenspace for the local neighborhood,” she said.
City officials have tried to get a park and more green space in the area before, said Ward 4 Councilman Brian McDonough, whose effort on the old Coffinberry Elementary School property was unsuccessful.
“This will be a nice addition to the area since people living in the old Coffinberry school area and West Valley also are nearby and will be able to use it,” McDonough said.
City officials expect to find out next spring whether the grant request was approved. If so, the park probably will be completed by the winter of 2021.
