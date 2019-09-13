Celebrate local artists and merchants Saturday during the Rocky River Fall Arts Festival on Old Detroit Road.
The 11th annual festival is hosted by the Rocky River Parks and Recreation Foundation and features 54 local artists whose work includes pottery, photography and digital painting. Admission to the festival, which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and valet parking will be available.
Bagels, popcorn and drinks will be provided, but patrons are encouraged to sample the various tastes offered from the restaurants on Old Detroit Road, such as Flipside and Kathy’s Kolackes and Pastry Shop. Live music will be provided throughout the day, said festival coordinator Terri Jones.
Mayor Pamela Bobst wanted to showcase the local shop owners and artists living in Rocky River. Organized by a small group of volunteers on her staff, the festival was born in 2009. The following year the foundation took over its planning.
“We have a tremendous arts community in Rocky River and the surrounding communities,” Bobst said. “It was really an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate local artists.”
The festival is the foundation’s primary fundraiser. Proceeds help pay for improvements to city parks, such as the new pavilion at Rocky River Park.
For more information regarding the event, contact Jones at Terriandgary@cox.net or go to rrparksandrecfoundation.com.
