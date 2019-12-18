Drivers caught passing a school bus in Rocky River could soon face a harsher penalty.
City Council began discussion Dec. 2 on legislation that would increase penalties for drivers who pass a stopped school bus that is loading or unloading students. Council will vote on the proposal next month.
The legislation would reclassify the offense from a minor misdemeanor to a first-degree misdemeanor. The fine would be doubled, from $500 to $1,000. Violators could also face jail time, although it’s unclear whether that will be included in the measure, Law Director Andy Bemer said.
“It’s not so much the penalty as making sure the public awareness is present,” Bemer said. “School buses and stop signs are there for a purpose because we’re talking about the safety of children. As a driver you have a major obligation to be aware of where they are and just because you’re in a hurry doesn’t mean you can ignore them.”
Talk of increasing the penalty began after police cited Rocky River resident Cali Lynch on Oct. 30. Lynch, 28, is accused of passing a stopped school bus on Lakeview Avenue outside Rocky River Middle School and nearly hitting a crossing guard guiding children across the street. Bus drivers blocked her Range Rover so she could not drive off, Bemer said.
Lynch is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Jan. 9 in Rocky River Municipal Court on a charge of reckless operation of a vehicle.
Rocky River police have issued five citations for drivers passing a stopped bus this year. Lynch is the only one who has been charged with reckless operation, said Lt. Bill Crates.
More than 1,000 students walk, bike or ride a bus to school in Rocky River. The district’s transportation department does not track how many vehicles pass stopped school buses, but Director Erin Peacock said it’s a common occurrence.
“On a daily basis, I probably have a driver either calling it over the radio or coming into the office to tell me about cars going around them,” she said, adding that the proposed law is a great idea. “If it happens, drivers are asked to get a description of the vehicle and the license plate number all while trying to keep the kids safe. It’s almost impossible for us to be able to do that because our main goal is to keep our eyes on the students.”
Rocky River would join Avon and North Olmsted in classifying the offense as a first-degree misdemeanor. Similar legislation is being considered in the Ohio House of Representatives, according to Councilman Thomas J. Hunt.
The city’s code classifies only two crimes as first-degree misdemeanors: operating a vehicle while intoxicated and drag racing. Officials hope the law will deter drivers from cutting corners to get to their destination.
“When you’re talking about protecting our children, we want to be as responsive as possible,” Hunt said. “If it’s something that’s going to raise awareness for drivers contemplating passing a bus illegally, it’s important to consider how we can make the code stricter.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.