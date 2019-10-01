Four smash-and-grab break-ins early Sept. 19 in Avon, Bay Village, Westlake and Sheffield Lake are apparently connected, law enforcement officials said.
Two thieves broke into and took cash from liquor stores in Avon, Bay Village and Westlake and a pool hall in Sheffield Lake between 2 and 4:30 a.m., police said. The amount of money was not disclosed.
“It looks like they decided to go and hit similar types of businesses for some quick money,” said Detective Jay Elish of the Bay Village Police Department. “They hit businesses where they could get in pretty quickly by smashing through the door and then get back out of there within a couple of minutes.”
The businesses were Fine Wine, Beer and Tobacco on Detroit Road in Westlake; Ross Wine & Liquor on Wolf Road in Bay Village; Minotti’s Wine & Spirits on Detroit Road in Avon; and Dee’s Lakeside Billiards on East Lake Road in Sheffield Lake.
Security video shows two people were involved, said Capt. Jerry Vogel of the Westlake Police Department.
“It looks like it’s two men, but they were pretty covered up,” Vogel said. “We don’t have anything showing they were anywhere else in the city. It looks like they weren’t going after anything else and targeted these businesses.”
In the Sheffield Lake incident, an ATM was smashed to get at its cash, said Sheffield Lake Police Chief Tony Campo.
As the city farthest west, Sheffield Lake was probably hit last, police said.
“We’re checking throughout the area, but so far we haven’t found any others with this pattern,” Elish said.
